Win A Trip To Iceland From 66˚North!

 4 days ago
During our trip to Iceland, we came across a very popular local clothing brand, 66˚North. The brand makes outdoorsy gear and is probably best described as The North Face or Patagonia of Iceland. Kim and I decided it would be a good idea to find something from the...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com

The Search for Puffins in Iceland

I knew that during our week-long trip to Iceland this past summer, we weren’t headed to any of the major puffin breeding grounds. Still, I wanted to have a chance to catch a glimpse of these amazing ocean birds in their natural habitat. The best place along our route was...
Win A Trip For Two To Prince Edward Island!

The Preserve Company wants you to become a member of their loyalty program by signing up for their mailing list. If you sign up, you’ll be entering for a chance to win a week long trip to Prince Edward Island!. The prize include airfare, one week of accommodations, a rental...
959theriver.com

Win a Trip with Mackay by the Ocean!

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all this week for your chance to qualify to win a trip for two to Mackay By The Ocean!. When you hear the sound of an ornament smashing be the correct caller to qualify to win. All qualifiers will receive an ornament to break revealing their prize inside. One lucky winner will win the trip for 2 and be joining Scott Mackay!
Houston Chronicle

The 5 Best North American Train Trips to Take This Winter

There’s something quintessentially American about a train journey. Perhaps it harkens back to the first transcontinental railroad, which not only drastically shifted our perception of the U.S. — hello, sprawling, fertile, almost annoyingly beautiful landmass east of the Mississippi — but revolutionized commercial transportation, too. Recently, train...
metalinjection

Win a Trip to See Tool in Las Vegas This January!

Tool are making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that’ll kick off January 10 and run through the middle of March (European and U.K. dates are scheduled for April and May). Now, you could just go to your local show of choice, assuming there’s one near you, or…
theculturetrip.com

Amazing Day Trips to Take From Dubrovnik by Boat

As the focal point of Croatian tourism today, Dubrovnik stands as one of the country’s most popular spots. The city’s long history stretches back to the 7th century, and under its historic name of Ragusa, it was a prominent, independent, merchant republic, standing toe to toe with Mediterranean maritime superpowers such as Venice, until it finally lost its independence and was abolished by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1808. In recent times, the city has risen to prominence once again after being featured as the backdrop for King’s Landing in the wildly popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones. Beyond its world-famous ancient walls, Dubrovnik’s prime location on the Dalmatian coastline makes it a great starting point for exploring the surrounding islands. Here we reveal the best day trips to do by boat from the city’s port.
BoardingArea

Should You Reconsider Travel Due To Omicron, Big Ben’s New Face Unveiled, Dubai To Abu Dhabi By Train, Where Can Americans Travel & More- Travel News!

Fodor’s wonders Should You Reconsider Traveling Due to the Omicron Variant?. Lonely Planet writes After Years Under Wraps, Big Ben’s New Face Is Finally Unveiled. AFAR reports Holiday Magic Returns to California Theme Parks After A Year Without. The National News: Dubai To Abu Dhabi By Train: Etihad Rail to...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Potato has a surprise trip to Fairbanks/North Pole, AK

Potato is surprised by his parents with a trip to North Pole & Fairbanks, AK where it is -10° & going to get colder!. #kidvlogger #fairbanks #northpole #winterwonderland #kidtraveler #Travelingfamily #PotatoUnderwood #woodnwingsfarm.
BoardingArea

Shangri-La’s New Polaris Invitation-Only Status

Shangri-La is launching a new invitation only elite tier. There’s a lot that’s noteworthy here, even if most of us will never earn this status. While Shangri-La’s loyalty program has historically had published elite tiers, the hotel group is now also launching a very exclusive new invitation-only elite tier, named Polaris. Yep, Shangri-La is using the same name as United’s business class. Here’s how this is described:
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 Through December

Southwest Airlines is making it easier for people to give themselves and others the gift of travel this holiday season by putting winter flights on sale from as low as $39 one-way this December. Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021, to book the discounted seats. Deals...
CBS LA

‘Holy Mola Mola!’ Paddle Boarder Encounters Giant Sunfish Off Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A paddle boarder had an awe-inspiring experiencing this weekend with a giant sunfish near Laguna Beach. Rich German says he was paddle boarding with a friend just a few hundred yards from the Laguna Beach shore on Saturday when the sunfish, also known as a mola mola, swam up to him. He says he’s seen about a dozen in his many years out on the water, but this was definitely the biggest he’s ever seen in the waters off Southern California. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich German (@richgermanlb) “I wasn’t scared because I...
BoardingArea

United Airlines Plans to Open a Club Lite Lounge at Denver Airport

United Airlines Plans to Open a Club Lite Lounge at Denver Airport. United Airlines is planning to debut a new club lounge concept in Denver. The new “United Club Lite” will be located at the ‘B East’ concourse addition there, between gates B61 and B63. The information comes from the airline’s contract with the City and County of Denver.
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most memorable part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, Christmas ornaments are used year after year. In a way, they feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in many shapes, materials, colors, and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree is the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the family and...
BoardingArea

Wait, They Named The Plane THAT???

For a good few years now, some cities around the world allow their residents to name the machinery the respective municipalities use. Case in point, a town in Scotland has been holding contests every year to name its snowplows since 2006. A town in Minnesota got in on the fun a few years later (funny names, huh?). You may also remember that “Boaty McBoatface” was the winning name for a ferry in the U.K. in 2016. That was followed by the huge controversy during the name of a ferry in Australia (remember that crazy story?).
