Win A Trip To Iceland From 66˚North!

As the focal point of Croatian tourism today, Dubrovnik stands as one of the country’s most popular spots. The city’s long history stretches back to the 7th century, and under its historic name of Ragusa, it was a prominent, independent, merchant republic, standing toe to toe with Mediterranean maritime superpowers such as Venice, until it finally lost its independence and was abolished by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1808. In recent times, the city has risen to prominence once again after being featured as the backdrop for King’s Landing in the wildly popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones. Beyond its world-famous ancient walls, Dubrovnik’s prime location on the Dalmatian coastline makes it a great starting point for exploring the surrounding islands. Here we reveal the best day trips to do by boat from the city’s port.

