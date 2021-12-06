Car Menorah Parade in Knoxville celebrates Hanukkah

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
Washington (CNN) — A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole are scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, on Friday. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday. The funeral service at Washington...
HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
(CNN) — Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from...
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
