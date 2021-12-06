ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Trailer for James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' TV Series Promises Equal Balance of Comedy, Action and Drama

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad spinoff TV series Peacemaker, which sees John Cena reprise his role from the 2021 film. The three-minute visual highlights Cena’s Peacemaker...

ETOnline.com

Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III': 'He's Born for It' (Exclusive)

With Creed III, Michael B. Jordan will be stepping behind the camera for the first time as a director, and Tessa Thompson couldn't be more excited for him. Thompson spoke with ET on the red carpet at this year's Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was nominated for her performance in Passing -- and the actress opened up about Jordan's hotly anticipated Creed III.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
ComicBook

Popular Jamie Foxx Movie Heads to Netflix Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx's return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx's acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.
CinemaBlend

Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Are Doing A Netflix Movie, See The Star-Studded Set Photo Courtesy Of Anthony Anderson

Netflix has long been a streaming platform known for putting out some seriously amazing original content, and it doesn’t look like it's trying to lose that reputation anytime soon. Netflix has a lot of original content coming in 2022, including a new Kenya Barris-helmed comedy starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. The film will act as the Black-ish director’s Netflix film debut, and it looks like Anthony Anderson, one of the stars of that ABC series, has graced us with a picture featuring some of the upcoming movie's star-studded cast.
Variety

Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW. “Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March will be in six-episode recurring role. The cast includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte Starring in Universal Comedy ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Universal’s comedy Strays has found its barks. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will voice-star in the movie, a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It’s the filmmaker’s follow-up to his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner. The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters...
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
aiptcomics

HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ gets patriotic action packed trailer

HBO Max has released the first official Peacemaker trailer for the much-anticipated spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie released in August. The DC spin-off series debuts Thursday, January 13 with three episodes and one episode weekly through February 17th. Written and directed by James Gunn, the first season consists of eight episodes.
94.3 Lite FM

‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an explainer on how to perform an “upper decker”?
IGN

Peacemaker - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran. Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad" - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.
sacramentosun.com

John Cena starrer 'Peacemaker' spinoff drops official trailer

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): The eagerly awaited debut of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series written and directed by filmmaker James Gunn, has released its official trailer and key art today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which premieres on January 13, picks up after the events of 'The...
theplaylist.net

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: James Gunn & John Cena Violently Jump Into Television

James Gunn has carved his namesake into the hearts of the last decade’s superhero craze. He started with the violent dark comedy “Super” starring Rainn Wilson and then toned that aspect down while still taking a unique property in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise for Marvel. His next film – “The Suicide Squad” – looks to bring him back to R-rated territories behind a star-studded cast. And he already is taking one “hero” from that group in another adventure, this time on the small screen.
Digital Trends

New Peacemaker trailer pushes John Cena’s antihero to his limit

The Suicide Squad introduced John Cena’s Peacemaker as a man who had no problem killing anyone in the name of peace, even if it came down to murdering his teammates. However, HBO Max’s new Peacemaker trailer finally finds a line that Christopher Smith (Cena) won’t cross. Peacemaker has previously claimed that he would kill “men, women, and children,” but that last part may have been a lie. Because when given the chance to take out his latest target, Peacemaker hesitates because it would also endanger the target’s child.
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
