49ers miss chance to separate in jumbled NFC playoff race

The Panthers lost a game they needed to win to keep their playoff hopes within reasonable reach last Sunday, and they looked completely inept while doing so in their 33-10 shellacking by the Dolphins. As a result of that loss, their playoff odds have taken a hit. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently at +1000 odds* to earn one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC. That puts them third in the NFC South behind the Saints (+250) and Falcons (+550). They are ahead of the Buccaneers (+4000), but that’s because everyone believes the Bucs will win the division instead of dropping down to a Wild Card spot.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO