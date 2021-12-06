ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

KOKI FOX 23
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 Singer Patti LaBelle performs...

www.fox23.com

leedaily.com

Bidens Help Light the National Christmas Tree Outside White House

President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden helped to light up the National Christmas Tree as per tradition. The nostalgic custom goes way back to 1923 when the National Christmas Tree was lit up for the first time. The President at that time was Calvin Coolidge, who lit...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC30 Fresno

Bidens help light National Christmas Tree

The Christmas season has begun in Washington, with bright lights, festive trees and a touch of bipartisanship in the spirt of the holiday. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Thursday evening.
SOCIETY
