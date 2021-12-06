ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Yarmuth slams Massie for gun-filled family Christmas photo

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) slammed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on Saturday for a photo Massie tweeted celebrating guns in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan this week.

"Merry Christmas!" Massie's tweet said, adding "ps. Santa, please bring ammo." The accompanying photo pictured Massie and his family members holding various types of guns.

"I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive a**hole," Yarmuth tweeted in response.

"I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy," he added. "Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful."

Massie's tweet came just days after four teenagers were killed and seven other injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 17-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., responded to Massie's tweet as well.

Guttenberg said "since we are sharing family photos, here are mine."

"One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting," his tweet added. "The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well."

.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.

The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp

— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021

Anthony Scaramucci , former communications director for the Trump White House, also replied to Massie's tweet on Sunday, writing, "If you are running against this a-shole please contact me I will give you dough."

Ethan Crumbley, the alleged shooter, is facing charges including a count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He will be charged as an adult.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, his parents, pled not guilty this weekend to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

