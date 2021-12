AFMETCAL, the Air Force Metrology and Calibration Authority, has ordered signal source analyzers (SSA) from Rohde & Schwarz. These analyzers will be operated in AFMETCAL’s precision measurement equipment laboratories (PMEL’s) and the Air Force primary standards laboratory (AFPSL). The signal source analyzers are used for calibration of phase noise analog (AM, FM & PM) and digital modulation measurements. For phase noise measurement Rohde & Schwarz has also provided cross-correlation offering very high sensitivity, flexibility, and fast measurement speed — all in one box.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO