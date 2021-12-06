Low-interest loans awarded to support business expansion, job creation

The Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced that the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved low-interest loans to help four growing businesses in Luzerne, Berks, Lawrence and Westmoreland counties.

“My administration remains committed to investing in businesses that want to succeed here in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “The PIDA loans approved today will support companies as they expand, hire new employees, and boost the economies of their surrounding communities.”

In Luzerne County, the Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization, Inc. (CAN DO) was approved for a 15-year, $2 million loan at a 1.5 percent variable interest rate to construct a 47,000-square-foot single tenant manufacturing facility, on 12.83 acres at 128 Corporate Drive, Drums, Butler Township.

Construction is expected to be completed by late summer 2022, with single tenant Amapharm, LLC, occupying the facility by September 2022.

Formed in August 2021, the Pennsylvania corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of German pharmaceutical company Amapharm GmBh.

The total CAN DO project cost is $7,228,793. Amapharm will create 50 full-time jobs within three years.

CAN DO, which has fostered economic activity in the region as a developer, builder, landlord, facilitator, and utility provider, has had seven prior PIDA loans.

In 2021, PIDA has approved $42,755,382 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $98,240,924 in private investment and supported 1,811 created and retained full-time jobs.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority and other DCED initiatives, visit dced.pa.gov.

Pennsylvanians encouraged to protect

sensitive information during holidays

With the holiday shopping season underway, the Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to take the appropriate steps to protect their personal information from identity thieves and cyber-criminals.

These bad actors are constantly working to steal sensitive information, including data that can be used to file fraudulent tax returns and request fraudulent tax refunds.

“We want everyone to know that these criminals are routinely coming up with new schemes to impersonate trustworthy organizations, including government agencies,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “They use email, the phone and other tactics as they try to trick you into giving up your passwords or sensitive information. As our partners at the IRS say, don’t take the bait. Be cautious and always be suspicious, particularly of unsolicited messages or calls that you receive.”

This warning comes during the sixth annual National Tax Security Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. This initiative is a partnership between the IRS, state tax agencies and others in the tax industry, including tax professionals, to highlight prevalent scams and encourage people to protect their sensitive financial information.

Tips to protect personal and

financial information online:

Use security software for computers and mobile phones — and keep it updated.

Use strong and unique passwords for all accounts.

Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

Shop only secure websites; look for the “https” in web addresses and the padlock icon; avoid shopping on unsecured and public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops, malls or restaurants.

Avoid phishing scams

Identity thieves often use phishing emails to trick users into giving up passwords and other information. Look out for:

Emails and other communications that pose as a trusted source, such as imposters stating they are an official from the IRS, Department of Revenue or other government entity.

Emails with an urgent message, or instructions to open a link or attachment.

Software or apps from pop-up advertising that ask you to download a file.

Requests for unusual payment methods.

Tips for tax professionals

In addition to the tips noted above, there are additional signs that tax professionals should be on the lookout for that signal data theft. Here are some common clues shared by the IRS that may suggest a tax professional may be a victim:

Client e-filed returns begin to reject because returns with their Social Security numbers were already filed.

Clients who haven’t filed tax returns begin to receive authentication letters from the IRS.

Clients who haven’t filed tax returns receive refunds.

The number of returns filed with tax practitioner’s Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) exceeds number of clients.

Network computers running slower than normal.

Computer cursors moving or changing numbers without touching the keyboard.

Network computers locking out tax practitioners.

Steps to follow if you

are a victim of a scam

The Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that it has a Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit dedicated to assisting victims of identity theft and combating tax refund fraud.

If you are a victim of identity theft or discover a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal income tax return was filed using your identity, please contact the Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit by emailing [email protected]

Rep. Meuser urges Biden

to lower energy prices

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, said he is fighting to lower the cost of gas and home heating bills for Pennsylvanians and Americans.

“Just a short time ago we were energy independent, being a net exporter of oil and the American people had access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy while achieving the largest decline in carbon emissions of any country,” Meuser said. “Now families are battling rising gas prices while expecting to see their energy bills skyrocket this winter. Americans are paying the most they have paid at the pump since 2014, with it being up almost 45% in Pennsylvania which has the second highest gas tax already. With winter fast approaching, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that home heating prices will rise by more than 54% for some American households.

Meuser said the solution to this crisis is simple — stop the agenda driven assault of the energy industry and restore American energy independence that will drive down costs and create jobs.

“We all can appreciate the goal for cleaner environment and reduction in carbon emissions. But it must be done in a manner that is economically feasible for the American people,” Meuser said.

According to information provided by Meuser’s office, since coming to office, President Biden and his Administration “have done virtually everything in their power to decimate domestic fuel production.”\

Meuser said they have:

Halted the Keystone pipeline.

Greenlit a Russian oil pipeline.

Placed a pause on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. land.

Discouraged our banks from investing in traditional forms of energy production.

Meuser went on tom say that President Biden and the Democrats’ solution to this problem is to double down on their failed energy policies.

He said the Administration has

Begged Russia and OPEC countries to produce more oil.

Tapped the Strategic Oil Reserve — which is only to be done for natural disasters or war — for 3 days worth of oil.

Proposed increasing costs for oil and gas producers to produce on federal land.

Sens. Toomey, colleagues’

bill to repeal superfund tax

U.S. Senators Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, John Kennedy R-Louisiana, Mike Lee, R-Utah, this week introduced the Chemical Tax Repeal Act to eliminate the Superfund Tax imposed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The newly-signed infrastructure package as it stands imposes roughly $13 billion worth of taxes on 42 different chemicals, critical minerals, and metallic elements that are the building blocks of common household items such as plastics, rubber, concrete, soap, light bulbs, and electronics.

“Instead of repurposing nearly $1 trillion in unspent ‘COVID relief,’ the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act relied on deficit spending, budget gimmicks, and an ill-conceived tax on dozens of chemicals used in consumer products,” Toomey said. “The American people are the ones who will bear the brunt of this tax hike as they see the prices they pay for everyday items ranging from shower curtains to furniture edge up even higher at a time when inflation is already at a 31-year high. To do away with this tax, I joined Senator Cruz in introducing the Chemical Tax Repeal Act.”

According to information provided by Toomey’s office, the Superfund Tax existed from 1987-1995, and was used to mitigate certain contaminated sites around the country. While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act re-imposed the excise tax on over 40 chemicals at twice its prior levels, the revenue will not be used to clean up Superfund sites. Instead, the funds will be used to finance a fraction of the president’s expensive, expansive, and irresponsible infrastructure bill.

The American Chemistry Council estimates that this new tax would place a $1.21 billion annual tax on producers, which will be passed on to consumers as an added cost on their products.

