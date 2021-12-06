Lakhin carries Cincinnati over Bryant 73-58

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
The New York Knicks have not been able to live up to the lofty expectations many had on them prior to the start of the season. We’re still just a quarter of the way through the campaign, but right now, the Knicks aren’t exactly looking like a playoff team.
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
The NFL has reached a Scorigami for the fifth time this year, thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The tally was the 1,071st unique final score in the 102-year history of the league. The other Scorigamis in the league this year...
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have made a lot of waves recently. Freedom has made it clear what he thinks of James as it pertains to the 17-time All-Star’s ties to China through Nike. James has stated that he doesn’t believe Freedom is worth his “energy.”
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
Anthony Davis is struggling to find his touch during the 2021/22 NBA season, looking like a different player from the one who played in New Orleans for seven years and the key piece that helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. He has made it clear he won't stop...
A few weeks after the Staples Center announced it will officially become Crypto.com Arena starting this Christmas, Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts regarding the decision. On the latest episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers big man explained why he’s happy about the name...
The Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York is one of the most-special nights of the year for the college football world. However, it appears the Heisman Trophy ceremony could need some reformatting. The 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony is currently taking place on ESPN. We have four finalists this year –...
Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame does not appear to be hurting recruiting. If anything, it has perhaps helped in one case. On Friday, four-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth committed to Notre Dame. The Wisconsin native notably chose the Fighting Irish over his home state Badgers. Schrauth did...
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant woke up on Sunday feeling extra generous. He was so in the mood for giving, he gave the Detroit Pistons a heavy headache after dropping a season-high 51 points. Durant toyed with every defender thrown at him, as the Pistons, playing without injured star Jerami...
The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
BALTIMORE — Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than than a month into his 11th season. Turgeon, who’d led the Terps to appearances in five of the past six NCAA Tournaments but...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson is on the cusp of becoming a head coach again. According to multiple reports Jackson is expected to be introduced on Friday as the next head coach Grambling State University. Jackson spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor held a press conference on Monday to review Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, provide an update on quarterback Joe Burrow's injured pinky, linebacker Logan Wilson's injured shoulder and some other injuries and much more and here is the transcript:
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 22 points as Towson defeated Kent State 73-58 on Monday night. Antonio Rizzuto had 18 points for the Tigers (6-3). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Sincere Carry had 17 points for the Golden...
