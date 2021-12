CHICAGO — It’s an old belief in hockey that, as long as you’re getting chances, everything is all right. And Julien Gauthier is getting lots of chances. Entering Tuesday’s game in Chicago, the 6-4, 227-pound winger actually led the Rangers in high-danger scoring chances in five-on-five situations, according to Natural Stat Trick. He had 27 of those, five more than the Rangers’ leading goal scorer, Chris Kreider. The number is even more impressive considering that Gauthier had been in and out of the lineup in the first month of the season, and had played in only 14 of the Rangers’ 23 games before Tuesday.

