Brian Kelly abandoned his job at Notre Dame for greener pastures at LSU for a few reasons, not the least of which is a better shot to win a National Championship. The fact that his compensation in Louisiana will be significantly better than at Notre Dame is a nice bonus as well, but Doug Gottlieb thinks this is an opportunity for Kelly to write his name in the history books. Say what you want about how it all went down, it makes perfect sense from Kelly’s perspective.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO