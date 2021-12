Nearly a half-century after his death, Gil Hodges has an added line to a résumé that includes U.S. Marine, All-Star first baseman and World Series-winning manager. In his 35th appearance on a ballot for Cooperstown, the former Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers star and managerial force behind the 1969 Miracle Mets obtained the necessary 75 percent of the vote Sunday by the Golden Days Era committee for enshrinement into the Hall of Fame.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO