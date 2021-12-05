Torrance Police Issue Crime Alert Over Threat Of Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent robberies in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Friday. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims in a grocery store parking lot and demand property before fleeing in a black vehicle, according to police. The Incident times happened just minutes apart: 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. The offenders are described as two African American men, one offender with dreadlocks, 5’06-6’01, 17-25 years, 150-160lbs., with a dark complexion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO