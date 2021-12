As the Chicago Blackhawks work beyond the quarter-season mark of their 2021-22 campaign, the storylines surrounding their on-ice play have already shifted dramatically. What began as their worst starts in franchise history has since seen a turnaround that has their record nearing the .500 mark. As such, you can bet there is a lot to talk about. Both in terms of what’s changed to get them here and even that which still needs to if they hope to progress from this point.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO