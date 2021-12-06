Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Nets power-play goal

Last night was an example of a game that the Blackhawks from October and the first week of November would have lost. They gave up a goal in the first minute of the game, were out-played in the first period, and faced a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Against a tough opponent like the Blues, it would have been easy and familiar for the Blackhawks to fold and eventually lose the game by a score of 4-1 or 5-2.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO