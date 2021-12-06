ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Nets power-play goal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hagel scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

bleachernation.com

Comeback Kids, Power Outage, Panarin Is My Hero and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Last night was an example of a game that the Blackhawks from October and the first week of November would have lost. They gave up a goal in the first minute of the game, were out-played in the first period, and faced a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Against a tough opponent like the Blues, it would have been easy and familiar for the Blackhawks to fold and eventually lose the game by a score of 4-1 or 5-2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Sunday

Fleury is the starting goalie for Sunday's game against the Sharks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Fleury most recently took a loss while stopping 34 of 37 shots in Calgary on Tuesday. The 37-year-old now has a 3.05 GAA and .912 save percentage through 13 games this season.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meier, Reimer power Sharks past Blackhawks 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night. The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal. He...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Won't play Saturday

McCabe (personal) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Calvin de Haan (back) will draw in for McCabe against the Rangers. McCabe should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Islanders.
NHL
Person
Brandon Hagel
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: In goal against New York

Lankinen will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with the Rangers, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Lankinen was solid in his last start Nov. 26 against the Blues, stopping 23 of 25 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his third win of the year in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Rangers team that's won five straight games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Assists on both goals in loss

Jones registered a pair of assists, four hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Jones also played 29:43 in the contest, his third straight game at or above 29 minutes. The defenseman has earned the hefty ice time, as he has three multi-point efforts in his last four games -- and Connor Murphy (concussion) and Jake McCabe (personal) were both unavailable Saturday, leaving the Hawks' defense corps understaffed. Jones should continue to play a huge role on the blue line. He has three tallies, 18 helpers, 63 shots on net, 50 blocks, 26 hits and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances.
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Artemi Panarin's 4-point night powers Rangers past Blackhawks

Artemi Panarin logged two goals and two assists as the visiting New York Rangers topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games. New York's Chris Kreider scored a go-ahead, power-play goal early in the third period and added an assist. Jacob Trouba...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Nets first goal of season

Gustafsson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. Gustafsson got the Blackhawks on the board in the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman has produced a goal, five assists, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 24 contests. The Swede will likely remain a presence on the power play, but he hasn't done much on offense in his second stint with Chicago.
NHL
#Blackhawks#Islanders#Pim
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snaps goal drought Saturday

Kane scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Kane entered the game with no goals and just two assists in his last six games. He snapped the goal drought at 19:37 of the first period, knocking in a puck after Brandon Hagel swatted it down near the net. Kane also set up Alex DeBrincat's third-period tally. Through 19 games, Kane has seven goals, 21 points, 79 shots and a minus-5 rating. Fantasy managers will hope his two-point effort Saturday gets the American winger's offense back on track after a rather quiet last two weeks.
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks outshoot Sharks, but can't find net in loss

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap -- or your stick in this case -- and give credit where credit's due. Such was the case after the Blackhawks dropped a 2-0 decision to the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on Sunday. While the Hawks controlled much of...
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Need To Start Scoring Goals, Whatever Way Possible

Yes, the Chicago Blackhawks have won eight of their last 12 games. That’s great, fantastic even. But the way in which they have won the games is not the most convincing. Of the eight wins, five have required either an overtime period or have gone to the shootout. Being 2-0 in overtime and 3-0 in the shootout over that stretch is a big deal. That’s a five-point swing if they had lost all those games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Gets first goal of season

Toews scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 2-0 win over Montreal. It took 26 games, but the monkey is officially off his back. This was Toews' first goal of the season and first since a playoff snipe in August 2020. The captain has struggled to find his form after missing all of last season and has just 10 points this year.
NHL
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

