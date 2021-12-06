Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Nets power-play goal

Jones registered a pair of assists, four hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Jones also played 29:43 in the contest, his third straight game at or above 29 minutes. The defenseman has earned the hefty ice time, as he has three multi-point efforts in his last four games -- and Connor Murphy (concussion) and Jake McCabe (personal) were both unavailable Saturday, leaving the Hawks' defense corps understaffed. Jones should continue to play a huge role on the blue line. He has three tallies, 18 helpers, 63 shots on net, 50 blocks, 26 hits and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances.
