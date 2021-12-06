ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

FCC Approves Airspan's CBRS 5G Standalone Small Cell Radio

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirspan Networks claims that its AirStrand 2200 solution is the first Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) 5G Stand Alone small cell radio approved by the FCC for use on US networks. The AirStrand 2200 is powered by the Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN Platform, and operates on the CBRS n48...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Launches 4G Open RAN Small Cell for Outdoor Deployments

Mavenir on Thursday announced the commercial availability of its 4G Open RAN small cell for outdoor deployments, expanding the MAVair radio and access portfolio of small cells to meet CSPs growing need for enhanced network capacity and coverage. The solution had already been tested and deployed in commercial operation with...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Nokia 5G Standalone Private Wireless Network To Support Industry 4.0 At Agnico Eagle Finland Mining

Nokia 5G standalone private wireless network to support Industry 4.0 adoption at Agnico Eagle Finland mining operations. Nokia announced it is working with mobile operator Telia, and its partner Digita, to deliver a 5G SA private wireless network for Agnico Eagle Finland Oy that operates the Kittilä mine in northern Finland. The network will support advanced Industry 4.0 use cases at the mine to accelerate its digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optus Turns On Standalone 5G Network for E2E Service Trial

The first customers in Australia have now been connected to a multi band 5G standalone network as Optus launches Australia’s first end-to-end service trial of this advanced 5G technology. Connected via the OPPO X3 Pro 5G smartphone the customers will play an important role in testing Optus 5G standalone prior...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

DOCOMO And NEC Successfully Test 5G Standalone With Base Station Conforming To O-RAN Specifications In A Multi-Vendor Configuration

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have succeeded in interoperability testing for 5G standalone (SA) using a 5G base station baseband unit (5G CU/DU) conforming to O-RAN open interface specifications and radio units (RUs) of different vendors. The multi-vendor interoperability test used a software upgrade to introduce SA...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Small Cell#5g#Cbrs#Airspan Networks#Airstrand#Qualcomm Technologies#Mso#Docsis
ElectronicsWeekly.com

5G O-RAN standalone with multivendor RUs tested by NTT and NEC

NTT DOCOMO and NEC have succeeded in interoperability testing for 5G standalone (SA) using a 5G base station baseband unit (5G CU/DU) conforming to O-RAN open interface specifications and radio units (RUs) of different vendors. The multi-vendor interoperability test used a software upgrade to introduce SA capability to NEC’s 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
cepro.com

The Most Advanced 3G/4G/5G Cellular Solutions for Homes and Small Businesses

In today’s connected world, dependable cellular coverage in homes and small businesses is a must. Whether relying on cellular for business needs, home entertainment, or new applications such as electric vehicle charging stations, Cel-Fi provides the most advanced solutions on the market. In addition to offering industry-leading performance, Cel-Fi systems are easy to install, unconditionally network safe, and carrier approved for voice and data.
SMALL BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

ITU Approves Infovista's ML-based Standard for 5G VoNR Voice Quality Testing

Infovista last week announced that its sQLEAR machine learning-based algorithm has been approved by ITU for QoE testing of mobile all-IP voice services, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and OTT voice. The sQLEAR algorithm (speech Quality by machine LEARning) is the world’s first ML-based standard...
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

HUBER+SUHNER Embeds Radio and Compute Modules in its Rail Antenna to Provide Better 5G Connectivity

HUBER+SUHNER recently launched the SENCITY® Rail ACTIVE Rooftop antenna, which is the first-of-its-kind rail antenna that contains an embedded radio and compute module to offer increased data throughput to support 5G services. It is an all-in-one active antenna with a single ethernet cable input for power and data transmission. Travellers will be able to benefit from improved Wi-Fi connectivity, while system integrators can also benefit from having more advanced hardware in order to deploy their applications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FCC
tvtechnology.com

FCC's Simington: Content Delivery Power Has Shifted to Streaming

Speaking to an audience of Ohio broadcasters facing major video competition streaming sites, FCC commissioner Nathan Simington said Tuesday (Dec. 7) that the content delivery power had shifted away from broadcasters--stations and networks--and from MVPDs, and toward "online platforms," something he said the FCC needs to recognize in its quadrennial review of media ownership regs.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Singapore Awards 2.1 GHz Spectrum Rights for 5G Networks

Singapore's Infocomm Media Authority (IMDA) recently announced the results of its 2.1 GHz spectrum auction to make available more spectrum to support the growth of 5G mobile services. This spectrum is in addition to the first tranche of 3.5 GHz spectrum issued in June 2020 for the deployment of 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

With Telcos in Need of New Revenue Streams, the Transition Towards an Ecosystem Service Provider Presents a Potential Solution Featured

This article is co-authored by Wouter Goedkoop, Head of Digital at EPAM Systems and Alix Burge, Telecommunications Consultant at EPAM Systems. When people typically think of telecommunications companies or telcos, most would assume that these entities will stand the test of time. After all, communication has become an indispensable part of our society, with western markets experiencing more than a hundred fold increase in data traffic. However, the reality is that telcos are about to come to a significant crossroads in their history. For context, 2019 marked the third consecutive year that telecom companies had declining revenue. Gray Kim, a renowned telecom analyst, noted that telco firms need to replace about half of their revenue every ten years, and 5G will not be the solution to their dipping net revenue. Income will need to come from elsewhere.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile Czech Taps Mavenir's SDC for its Smartwatch Connection Service

Mavenir on Tuesday announced that T-Mobile has become the first operator in the Czech Republic to enable customers who own select smartwatches, to connect to their existing mobile number. T-Mobile’s smartwatch connection service has Mavenir’s SDC, integrated as an extension to its IMS capabilities. Mavenir’s SDC, which includes certified Entitlement...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Swisscom's New '5G Internet-Booster' Combines Copper with 5G/4G

Swisscom will soon bring Gigabit Internet to its customers’ homes throughout Switzerland with its new 5G Internet-Booster for the home. At its launch, speeds of up to 600 Mbit/s will be available, which will increase to up to 1 Gbit/s in mid-2022. The 5G Internet-Booster combines the existing Internet speed...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Qatar Hits 8.1Gbps on 5G mmWave Trial

Vodafone Qatar has announced its latest milestone in the development of its world-class GigaNet 5G network, with the completion of Qatar’s first successful trial on the millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum. The trial achieved system capabilities of 8.1 Gbps on downlink (DL) and 734 Mbps on uplink (UL), by using...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Demos Network Slicing over 5G SA with Nokia

Vodafone Idea announced that it used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar in the state of Gujarat in western India where Vi is conducting 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum. Deployment of network slicing will enable Vi to quickly add new revenue streams while delivering innovative 5G use cases to the users and to enterprises.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cigniti Partners innovate5G to Expand Digital Assurance and Experience Solutions

Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in independent quality engineering and software testing services, expands its portfolio of pioneering innovative digital assurance and experience solutions for next generation 5G technologies by forming a strategic partnership with innovate5G. As companies move to 5G, they are going to be challenged in optimizing for...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Master the Unexpected With Nokia FP5-Powered Routing Featured

As human beings, we have an amazing capacity for being surprised. Consider the global pandemic as proof: unexpected events continue to catch us off guard. The last 18 months have truly been a wake-up call, and our ability to deal with change will be measured against our ability to both adapt and thrive in such a world.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Teletalk Selects Nokia for 5G Roll Out in Bangladesh

Nokia on Thursday announced that it has been selected by Teletalk Bangladesh (Teletalk) to deploy a 5G network in the country for the first time. The deal supports the government’s digital agenda to drive automation, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 in Bangladesh underpinned by 5G. The new network will drive faster speeds, lower latency, and reliability and support the intelligent transformation of industries including education and healthcare.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Meeting 5G’s great expectations

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this Q&A Ken Gold, Director of test, monitoring and analytics solution at Exfo, discusses the role of AI in delivering on 5G’s promise. We hear a lot about how 5G is going to...
TECHNOLOGY
techweez.com

Infinix Zero 5G Will Be the Company’s First 5G Phone

5G has been a hot topic in recent months, especially in Kenya as smartphone manufacturers and telcos rush to bring 5G to the country. The latest smartphone company to join the bandwagon is Infinix. In July, we had a sitdown with Mike Zhang, Infinix’s Country manager and he talked about...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy