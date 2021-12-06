ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, MA

Family hopes local hospital will stock needed drug

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lHQJ_0dExSImL00

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Kids fall. That was the reassuring conclusion the doctor gave Meredith Piotti a few years back after the Bellingham Mom brought her daughter Reagan in for evaluation.

“Her pre-school teacher started mentioning she fell more than other kids,” Piotti said.

This neuromuscular clumsiness continued as Reagan entered kindergarten and beyond. She underwent examinations by specialists, but without a definitive diagnosis. And once the pandemic struck, and Reagan was at home instead of school, her decline in motor function was attributed to the stress of the times.

But in the summer of 2020, Reagan went from falling to not being able to walk on her own. The Piottis pushed doctors to look into her case again and by early this year, they had a definitive answer and it was a devastating one. Reagan is one of about a hundred people in the United States diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.

The inherited disorder allows cholesterol and other fats to accumulate in places such as the brain, causing damage over time. The symptoms become progressively worse and center around the loss of motor function -- with problems walking, talking, and swallowing developing over time. The disease also can cause memory loss and cognitive decline.

But every two weeks, the Piottis get a dose of hope -- when Reagan is dosed with an experimental drug called Adrabetadex, chemically classified as a cyclodextrin. The only hitch is, the 7-year-old has to fly to Chicago with one of her parents to get the drug -- because no hospital in New England is running a clinical trial with it.

The Piottis are hoping to change that -- and have held discussions with a few hospitals. But the pandemic has many institutions in catch-up mode on just their normal operations, Meredith suggested.

“They just haven’t been able to do it or it’s moving really, really slowly,” she said. “So there’s a couple of sites that are thinking about expanding it but they just haven’t been able to yet.”

So, for now, the Piottis -- Meredith and husband Evan -- take turns every two weeks, flying with Reagan to the Midwest, while the other stays home with the couple’s other two girls, Cecelia, age 5, and Jackie, who is one.

Adrabetadex is not a cure for Niemann-Pick. There is no cure. But Meredith Piotti said it is buying them time until a cure can be found for a disease that, sadly, takes no prisoners. For the moment, she’s just grateful to see improvement in Reagan.

“She’s able to participate in school,” Piotti said. “She’s able to play with her sisters. It’s given us hope.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Eureka Times-Standard

Women for Wellness donates to local hospitals

New technology and equipment for patient care is on the way to local hospitals thanks to a group of nearly 100 area women dedicated to supporting the quality and availability of health care for all on the North Coast. Women for Wellness (W4W) is a philanthropic group promoting education, advocacy...
CHARITIES
WCVB

Massachusetts family of four sick with coronavirus, two in ICU

BOSTON — A Salem family of four is battling the coronavirus, including a father and his 12-year-old daughter who are in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. The father, Mike DeCelle, and daughter, Mikayla, were unvaccinated and became seriously ill. They're both hooked up to breathing machines, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
georgiahealthnews.com

Cancer hospital chain CTCA to be acquired by City of Hope

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a hospital chain with a facility in suburban Atlanta, has agreed to be acquired by the California-based nonprofit system City of Hope, the organizations announced Wednesday. The acquisition, with a reported $390 million price tag, is expected to close in early 2022, pending full regulatory...
CANCER
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
Powell Tribune

The blessings of having a local hospital

This time of year, we talk a lot about being thankful. We are thankful for our families, for our homes, our jobs, our schools. We, here in Powell, have another reason to be thankful: access to a local hospital. Each and every citizen of Powell benefits from having local health care, regardless of where they receive their care. It would be difficult to find someone not connected to an employee or patient at Powell Valley Healthcare here in our community.
POWELL, WY
Medscape News

'Shocking' Lack of Lifesaving Leukemia Drug at US Hospitals

A drug crucial for the emergency management of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) simply isn't stocked by many US hospitals, according to a recent report in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. The drug — all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA 10-mg tablets, TEVA) — is a fixture in the treatment...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Experimental Drug#Stock#Fly#Piottis#Adrabetadex
KSAT 12

Military family looks to find a cure for daughter’s rare diagnosis

SAN ANTONIO – Marcus and Allison O’Sullivan are a young military couple with three children -- 8-year-old Brandon, 5-year-old Zack, and 3-year-old Aubrey. Like many others, life was seemingly normal for the O’Sullivan family as they hunkered down at home during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and homeschooled their two boys.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
eugeneweekly.com

Local Hospital Workers Back on Strike

The rain pours as a group of hospital union workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center accompany recently outsourced coworkers, who are picking up their final paycheck, to the main entrance of the hospital. The union workers and supporters can’t walk with the outsourced employees through the doors because they’d be crossing...
EUGENE, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Local hospitals bracing for omicron variant

SEATTLE — On Monday, local hospital officials said they believed the omicron variant is already in the state, despite there not being a positive confirmation. “As soon as Omicron is here, we’ll be one of the first to pick it up,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant director of the Clinical Virology Labs at UW Medicine.
SEATTLE, WA
survivornet.com

2-Year-Old Boy Diagnosed With Retinoblastoma After His Mother Noticed His Eyes Were Changing Colors; When Parents Should be Concerned

A mother noticed something strange happening to her son — his eyes were changing colors. This led to a devastating retinoblastoma diagnosis. Treatment options for retinoblastoma include freezing and laser therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. As a parent, it’s vitally important to pay attention to your child’s health and take...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KCTV 5

Support local families this Giving Tuesday

Major Kelly Collins, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Kansas and Western Missouri, explains the impact of your donations when it comes to helping families in need in the community. Sponsored by The Salvation Army. For more on The Salvation Army's effort, follow them on Facebook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WMDT.com

Local brokerage holding gift drive for families in need

MILFORD, Del. – Coldwell Banker’s Resort and Reality is in their season of giving. They’re accepting donations for their annual gift drive to give to families in need in the Milford school district. We’re told community members can come to their business anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and...
MILFORD, DE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
65K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy