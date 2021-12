PARTNER CONTENT: The biggest trend in 2021, as expected, is the fast track of the 5G commercialization. The increasing quantity of launched 5G network and sharply growth of 5G traffic welly prove this trend.Network reform to release Full 5G potential. Recently, Mr Tang Wenhao, the vice resident of ZTE , CTO of Europe and America Region, interviewed with MWL talking in detail ZTE 5G strategy in South America. As one of the world’s leading innovative technology companies, While developing 5G networks in South America, ZTE is also practicing social responsibilities.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO