Infinix is joining TECNO, its sister brand to launch 5G smartphones in the country. TECNO has the TECNO POVA 5G and Infinix will have the Infinix Zero 5G. In July, we had a sitdown with Mike Zhang, Infinix’s Country manager and he talked about what the company was up to and what the future holds for Infinix right beyond smartphones. One key announcement he shared was that they were testing a 5G phone that was scheduled for launch later this year but looks like we could see a commercial device ready for sale later next year.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO