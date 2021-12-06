ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisscom's New '5G Internet-Booster' Combines Copper with 5G/4G

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwisscom will soon bring Gigabit Internet to its customers’ homes throughout Switzerland with its new 5G Internet-Booster for the home. At its launch, speeds of up to 600 Mbit/s will be available, which will increase to up to 1 Gbit/s in mid-2022. The 5G Internet-Booster combines the existing Internet...

IN THIS ARTICLE
