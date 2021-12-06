Swisscom's New '5G Internet-Booster' Combines Copper with 5G/4G

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia supplies 400GE kit to Italy's TOP-IX; TIM connects cars in Turin; T-Systems validates vaccination certificates. Belgium's Telenet is launching 5G services, with the first switch-on next week in Leuven, Antwerp and the coast. For the initial rollout, Telenet is using the provisional spectrum license granted by the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) last year. The spectrum is granted at 3.6GHz and 3.8GHz. During 2022, coverage will be expanded to the major Flemish cities and along the country's motorways. By 2025, the operator says, the entire mobile network of Telenet and its subsidiary BASE should be equipped with 5G. The operator is working with Nokia and Ericsson on upgrading its towers for the rollout.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO