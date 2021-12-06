ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Swisscom Offers Free Surfing on Trains to its Postpaid and Prepaid Customers

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 12 December 2021, all Swisscom customers will be able to use 'SBB FreeSurf' to enjoy free surfing on trains. The free Internet on trains will be available from the timetable change in 2021. What’s more, to ensure optimum mobile reception throughout all routes, Swisscom is working with high priority on...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Amdocs, G+D Partner to Provide eSIM Management for Orange Belgium

Amdocs and global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), last week announced a joint collaboration to provide Orange Belgium’s enterprise customers with the ability to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their employees’ devices. Orange Belgium is among the first service providers to launch eSIM for enterprises, bringing digital...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

With Telcos in Need of New Revenue Streams, the Transition Towards an Ecosystem Service Provider Presents a Potential Solution Featured

This article is co-authored by Wouter Goedkoop, Head of Digital at EPAM Systems and Alix Burge, Telecommunications Consultant at EPAM Systems. When people typically think of telecommunications companies or telcos, most would assume that these entities will stand the test of time. After all, communication has become an indispensable part of our society, with western markets experiencing more than a hundred fold increase in data traffic. However, the reality is that telcos are about to come to a significant crossroads in their history. For context, 2019 marked the third consecutive year that telecom companies had declining revenue. Gray Kim, a renowned telecom analyst, noted that telco firms need to replace about half of their revenue every ten years, and 5G will not be the solution to their dipping net revenue. Income will need to come from elsewhere.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Deutschland Partners Velocix to Extend its Cloud-based TV Platform

Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced it has supported the expansion of Vodafone Deutschland’s GigaTV service as part of a multi-year agreement for its open audio-video (AV) pipeline software, including its carrier-grade CDN, origin server, and video personalisation platform. Vodafone Deutschland provides pay TV services to...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Smart Exceeds 5G Goal for 2021 with 5G 6,400 Base Stations

Smart Communications (Smart) has expanded its nationwide 5G network to around 6,400 base stations, surpassing the initial target of 3,800 5G base stations for 2021. This puts Smart's total base stations as of end-September to 72,600, enabling Smart to cover 96% of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi. Firing up...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swisscom#Mobile Data#Mobile Network#Postpaid#Prepaid Customers#Sbb
thefastmode.com

Indonesia's Telkomsel Partners Peplink for IoT Managed SD-WAN Service

Peplink, a company that makes connectivity reliable, has joined together with Telkomsel, a subsidiary of state-owned enterprise Telkom Indonesia, to help businesses in Indonesia transform into cloud-ready, fully online organizations. Telkomsel is the leading digital telco company in Indonesia that serves more than 169 million customers across Indonesia. Its IoT...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile Czech Taps Mavenir's SDC for its Smartwatch Connection Service

Mavenir on Tuesday announced that T-Mobile has become the first operator in the Czech Republic to enable customers who own select smartwatches, to connect to their existing mobile number. T-Mobile’s smartwatch connection service has Mavenir’s SDC, integrated as an extension to its IMS capabilities. Mavenir’s SDC, which includes certified Entitlement...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea to Deploy Blockchain-enabled Platform from Tanla

Tanla, a leading CPaaS provider and Vodafone Idea (Vi) this week announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network. This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Master the Unexpected With Nokia FP5-Powered Routing Featured

As human beings, we have an amazing capacity for being surprised. Consider the global pandemic as proof: unexpected events continue to catch us off guard. The last 18 months have truly been a wake-up call, and our ability to deal with change will be measured against our ability to both adapt and thrive in such a world.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Surfing
thefastmode.com

Singapore Awards 2.1 GHz Spectrum Rights for 5G Networks

Singapore's Infocomm Media Authority (IMDA) recently announced the results of its 2.1 GHz spectrum auction to make available more spectrum to support the growth of 5G mobile services. This spectrum is in addition to the first tranche of 3.5 GHz spectrum issued in June 2020 for the deployment of 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Bezeq Selects Ribbon to Upgrade to New 400G Flexgrid Multi-degree DWDM

Ribbon Communications on Tuesday announced that it is enabling Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications service provider, to carry increasing IP traffic loads via a new flexgrid 400G optical backbone network. Ribbon is upgrading Bezeq’s Israel-wide network to flexgrid multi-degree DWDM (Dense Wave Division Multiplexing. The new network leverages Ribbon’s Apollo family...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ukrainian Operator Datagroup Deploys Cisco Routed Optical Networking

Datagroup, a leading Ukrainian telecom operator for business and home users, launched a large-scale national project to modernize its backbone network with Cisco. The new Datagroup network is based on Cisco Routed Optical Networking and Converged SDN Transport solutions, which help service providers build high-speed networks with greater security and reliability.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Swisscom's New '5G Internet-Booster' Combines Copper with 5G/4G

Swisscom will soon bring Gigabit Internet to its customers’ homes throughout Switzerland with its new 5G Internet-Booster for the home. At its launch, speeds of up to 600 Mbit/s will be available, which will increase to up to 1 Gbit/s in mid-2022. The 5G Internet-Booster combines the existing Internet speed...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Vodacom Launches Smartphone Instalment Scheme 'Easy2Own'

To drive smartphone accessibility, South African Operator Vodacom has launched the Vodacom Easy2Own proposition. Through the newly launched initiative, customers on the Vodacom network can purchase a smartphone and, after a once-off deposit, pay it off in affordable monthly payments over the next 11 months. To provide further flexibility, customers can settle their monthly payments via a direct debit order or EFT.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

BAI Picks Key ADVA Technology to Bring Mobile Connectivity to London Underground

ADVA has announced that it is supplying BAI Communications with key technology to support the introduction of mobile connectivity throughout the London Underground. The London Underground network – also known as 'The Tube' – is one of the UK’s most high-profile areas of poor connectivity with little phone coverage. ADVA’s technology will help play an important role in supporting the UK capital as it continues to leverage smart city technology and improve urban life.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Nokia Completes Trial of O-RAN Fronthaul Solution with DOCOMO

Nokia announced that it is ready to supply its O-RAN fronthaul multi-vendor solution to NTT DOCOMO 5G network following successful testing. The move will enable the Japanese operator to further select independent combinations of hardware and software to optimize its network in the future. It follows the work of the O-RAN ALLIANCE in creating a common specification enabling interoperability between different vendors. It is the latest milestone demonstrating Nokia’s commitment to O-RAN and open networks.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to manage your home internet plan's data cap and avoid overage fees

According to Deloitte's 14th edition of its digital media trends survey, the number of people who subscribe to a streaming media service ticked up in 2020 (imagine that). Add a 2020 Statista survey that found that the average American household has at least 10 connected devices. What does this mean? It says we're using more and more broadband data every month.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Demos Network Slicing over 5G SA with Nokia

Vodafone Idea announced that it used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar in the state of Gujarat in western India where Vi is conducting 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum. Deployment of network slicing will enable Vi to quickly add new revenue streams while delivering innovative 5G use cases to the users and to enterprises.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Deploys 5G on Kubernetes Cluster-as-a-Service with Weaveworks

Deutsche Telekom rolls out Kubernetes optimized for cloud native 5G deployments with its partner Weaveworks. This disruptive enhancement to the 5G telco cloud follows the $36M investment in Weaveworks by Telekom Innovation Pool (Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment fund) together with other regional and global telcos; cloud providers AWS and Google Ventures; and private VCs to optimize Kubernetes for cloud native 5G deployments.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Virgin Media O2 Completes Gigabit Broadband Rollout

Virgin Media O2 has completed the upgrade of its entire national network to gigabit speeds, delivering nearly two-thirds of the Government’s broadband ambition four years ahead of the target date and cementing the company’s status as the UK’s largest gigabit provider. The operator completed its rollout after...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Alexa.com Customers Affected by Amazon Sunset Decision to Benefit from New Similarweb Free Offering

Launch of Website-Ranking API One of Several Similarweb Initiatives Designed to Help Alexa.com Customers. Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence platform, today announced the availability of a free website-ranking API. The new free service is one of several steps Similarweb is taking to help Alexa.com customers affected by Amazon’s decision to sunset that service in May 2022.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy