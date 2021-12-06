Swisscom Offers Free Surfing on Trains to its Postpaid and Prepaid Customers

This article is co-authored by Wouter Goedkoop, Head of Digital at EPAM Systems and Alix Burge, Telecommunications Consultant at EPAM Systems. When people typically think of telecommunications companies or telcos, most would assume that these entities will stand the test of time. After all, communication has become an indispensable part of our society, with western markets experiencing more than a hundred fold increase in data traffic. However, the reality is that telcos are about to come to a significant crossroads in their history. For context, 2019 marked the third consecutive year that telecom companies had declining revenue. Gray Kim, a renowned telecom analyst, noted that telco firms need to replace about half of their revenue every ten years, and 5G will not be the solution to their dipping net revenue. Income will need to come from elsewhere.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO