Weather Matters with Matthews (12/5/21): Winter Weather Products

By Jacob Matthews
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. Since it is now that time of the year, I will talk about the different winter storm products issued by the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is issued when there is confidence that snow, sleet, or...

www.mytwintiers.com

kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
ncwlife.com

Weather 12-10-21

Today is the calm before the weather storm. A shortwave ridge of high pressure moves through the region with perhaps some light mainly mountain afternoon snow showers possible around the inland Northwest. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy by afternoon and seasonally cool with afternoon highs in the upper 30’s. However, by late tonight, a large area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Alaska and move slowly down the British Columbia coast. We will see an increase in Pacific moisture with widespread rain and snow moving into the region. There is an 80% chance of snow developing late tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
WETM

Some sunshine today with rain returning tomorrow

Today will be a nice end to the workweek with above average temperatures, dry conditions, and some sunshine returning. This morning we are cloudy but dry. An area of high pressure is to our East which will bring dry air into the region and also warmer air. Highs reach above average today with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. This dry air will start to break apart the cloud cover by late morning and clear conditions really return early this afternoon. The clear conditions do not last long as a warm front starts lifting into the region tonight and into tomorrow morning. Rain showers start off spotty early overnight and become more widespread by tomorrow morning. Lows tonight do not drop that much because of the advancing warm front. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid to upper 30s. Due to the warm front moving through, temperatures could potentially reach the low 60s which would break the record high for Saturday. The record high is 59 degrees and low to mid 60s are forecasted.
ENVIRONMENT
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: So how unusual is this weather (FRI-12/10)

It’s Friday and if you’re reading this blog early this morning it’s starting out pretty gray but things will rapidly change heading towards lunch and afterwards as a surge of warmer air will be coming up the State Line area as a warm front pops northwards. This will again send temperatures well into the 60s with a small chance of tying or breaking the record high of 69° set back in 1970. we’ve already broke one record high this month. There are two and maybe three others that are vulnerable next week too.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/10)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Friday, December 10th, 3:00 P.M. Today has been a slower weather day. Very little snow has fallen in the Cascades and showers have been light in the lowlands. Definitely the “calm before the storm” all across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/10/21

A stationary boundary to our south leaves lingering moisture across the Panhandle today. As a result, we’ll see more clouds than sun and a few isolated showers heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s. On Saturday, a stronger front will charge across the southeast. Widespread showers and storms are expected […]
PANHANDLE, TX
WETM

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having here in South Florida then you’re in luck, the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures each morning will be just at or above 70 degrees with fog developing over the interior and possibly impacting the east coast metro areas. It quickly burns off with the December sunshine which will have no trouble pushing temperatures back above 80 degrees. A stronger ocean breeze develops Saturday and Sunday so the highs will occur a little earlier, maybe between 1-2 PM. Then a comfortable east breeze will drop temperatures into...
MIAMI, FL
PaloAltoOnline

Widespread rain set to return to Bay Area this weekend

Widespread rain is set to return to the Bay Area this weekend, with the heaviest rainfall likely to start Sunday afternoon and last into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting that the storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in most urban areas,...
ENVIRONMENT

