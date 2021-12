Pan Dacom Direkt has officially launched its new pluggable muxponder card SPEED-MUX 800G, which features data rates of up to 400 Gbps and extends the SPEED-OTS-5000 portfolio. The firm claims that the SPEED-MUX 800G is an innovative and the world's first pluggable compact 800 Gbps multiprotocol multiplexer card with pluggable CFP2 modules and AES 256 Layer 1 encryption. As “Made in Germany” product, the card can be equipped, depending on its configuration with up to four QSFP28 or four QSFP-DD transceivers and thus be adapted to customer specific requirements. With the SPEED-MUX 800G a direct aggregation of 100, 200 and 400 Gigabit Ethernet is possible and offers the user maximum flexibility in the application. Optionally, an ultra-low latency AES 256 Layer 1 encryption can be enabled for security on the highest level.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO