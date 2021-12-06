Janus Halcyon 450: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Motorcycle Spirit

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...

