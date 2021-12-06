ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janus Halcyon 450: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Motorcycle Spirit

By Matthew Skwarczek
 4 days ago
Though it bears similar vintage styling to the company’s carbureted models, the Janus Halcyon 450 differs in more ways than just its fuel-injected engine. It’s a bit heavier than the Halcyon 250, but the Janus Halcyon 450 is just as approchable and beginner-friendly, not to mention improved in several...

