Janus Halcyon 450: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Motorcycle Spirit

Integrating different reliable functionalities in metastructures and metasurfaces has become of remarkable importance to create innovative multifunctional compact acoustic, optic or mechanical metadevices. In particular, implementing different wave manipulations in one unique material platform opens an appealing route for developing integrated metamaterials. Here, the concept of Janus acoustic metascreen is proposed and demonstrated, producing two-faced and independent wavefront manipulations for two opposite incidences. The feature of two-faced sound modulations requires nonreciprocal phase modulating elements. An acoustic resonant unit cell with rotating inner core, which produces a bias by a circulating fluid, is designed to achieve high nonreciprocity, leading to decoupled phase modulations for both forward and backward directions. In addition, the designed unit cell consisting of tunable phase modulators is reconfigurable. A series of Janus acoustic metascreens including optional combinations of extraordinary refraction, acoustic focusing, sound absorption, acoustic diffusion, and beam splitting are demonstrated through numerical simulations and experiments, showing their great potential for acoustic wavefront manipulation.
