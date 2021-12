Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared new details about the anime's next opening and ending themes! The series has been slowly making its way through original content for the anime following the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the Kawaki saga, but now that the anime is going to be quite distant from those events pretty soon, it's going to need a new coat of paint to get a head start on the new year. The series will be doing just that as now fans have been clued in on the first new opening and ending themes for the anime in 2022.

COMICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO