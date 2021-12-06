Frustrations Continue for Lamar Jackson in Pittsburgh

FRIDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 13 AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS. Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see you guys. I appreciate you being out. What questions do you have?" I know we've talked about the grass, but I've gotten over 100 questions asking about the grass. Is this Bermuda [grass]? I don't know what that is. Is this Bermuda grass that's gone dormant? Do we know? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes. It's Bermuda [grass] that goes dormant. That's the word – dormant. You could say hibernation, but that's more for mammals, I think. I think dormant goes for plants. Am I right about that? Is that how it works?" (Reporter: "I think so.") "Yes." (Reporter: "I mean, people are concerned.") "OK, they just do a little research. [University of] Kentucky's field, they play on Kentucky's field at the end of the year. The University of Kentucky, have you ever watched a game there in November [or] December?" (Reporter: "Yes, that's right.") "There you go, [it's the] same kind of grass. What more can I say?" (laughter)

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO