NFL

Frustrations Continue for Lamar Jackson in Pittsburgh

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson's final throw on Sunday was another pass that could've been completed, but wasn't. Instead of the Ravens spiking the football for a game-winning conversion, Jackson spiked his helmet to the turf on the sideline. It was a symbolic conclusion to Baltimore's frustrating 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh...

www.baltimoreravens.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews connect for incredible touchdown

The Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the Cleveland Browns in a heated AFC North divisional matchup. The first half of the contest was extremely sloppy on both sides, with five total turnovers and only nine total points scored. However, Baltimore started off the second half with a bang, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews connected for multiple big plays.
NFL
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Ravens Should Let Lamar Jackson Rest In Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late scratch during their Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. He suited up for the game at Soldier Field but did not leave the visiting team’s locker room due to an illness. No one knows the actual sickness that the former league...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lamar Jackson throws three second quarter interceptions vs. Browns

In Lamar Jackson’s remarkable NFL career, the most interceptions he’d ever thrown in a game before his Sunday night performance against the Browns was three, in a 26-23 win over the Steelers in 2019. Jackson managed to match that total in the second quarter against the Browns, which is impressive in some weird way. When you throw three picks in 2:15 of game clock, that is unique. Jackson, who had thrown eight interceptions in 309 attempts this season through Week 11, couldn’t stop giving the ball away to his division rival.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Reuters

Lamar Jackson back as Baltimore preps for Browns

2021-11-25 18:17:36 GMT+00:00 - Lamar Jackson's illness is dissipating to the extent the Baltimore quarterback intends to take the field Sunday night when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North battle. Jackson missed last week's victory over the Chicago Bears but rates his chances of playing...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

DL Calais Campbell, 4 cornerbacks among Ravens questionable vs. Browns; QB Lamar Jackson set to play

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and four cornerbacks are among the 10 Ravens considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, however, was not listed on Friday’s injury report after participating fully in all three practices this week. Jackson, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears with an ...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens overcome Lamar Jackson’s horrific day to win ugly again

The Baltimore Ravens continue to find a way. In every game, this team seems to have one or two glaring weaknesses that the rest of the roster manages to overcome in unprecedented fashion. This week, that weakness was Lamar Jackson. The same player who had been helping them overcome their...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield thinks Lamar Jackson’s mom is intimidating

Baker Mayfield can go up against 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive linemen without too much of a worry, but the presence of Lamar Jackson’s mother can make him feel intimidated. NBC’s announcers were talking on “Sunday Night Football” about the relationship between Mayfield and Jackson, whose teams were squaring off in the game.
FOOTBALL
USA Today

Myles Garrett defends himself for dapping Lamar Jackson after Ravens touchdown

BALTIMORE — All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett heard he had received criticism he didn't like and defended himself. Coach Kevin Stefanski heard a question he didn't appreciate and pushed back by turning the tables. The Browns know their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after falling 16-10 to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett defends his in-game respect to Lamar Jackson

Myles Garrett really thought he had made a great play. He closed in on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, got a hand on Jackson’s arm and was in the process of notching his league-leading 15th sack when Jackson made an even more incredible play. Jackson somehow wriggled just free enough to awkwardly launch a perfect strike to tight end Mark Andrews, who was uncovered in the end zone for what would prove the game-deciding touchdown in Sunday night’s 16-10 Browns loss.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Performance Tonight

It hasn’t been a night to write home about for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday evening. The Ravens are taking on the Browns on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It’s Baltimore 6, Cleveland 3 at halftime. It’s been a very, very ugly game. Jackson has been pretty awful. He...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Baltimore Ravens Friday Transcripts: 2021 Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers

FRIDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 13 AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS. Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see you guys. I appreciate you being out. What questions do you have?" I know we've talked about the grass, but I've gotten over 100 questions asking about the grass. Is this Bermuda [grass]? I don't know what that is. Is this Bermuda grass that's gone dormant? Do we know? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes. It's Bermuda [grass] that goes dormant. That's the word – dormant. You could say hibernation, but that's more for mammals, I think. I think dormant goes for plants. Am I right about that? Is that how it works?" (Reporter: "I think so.") "Yes." (Reporter: "I mean, people are concerned.") "OK, they just do a little research. [University of] Kentucky's field, they play on Kentucky's field at the end of the year. The University of Kentucky, have you ever watched a game there in November [or] December?" (Reporter: "Yes, that's right.") "There you go, [it's the] same kind of grass. What more can I say?" (laughter)
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Defenses Have Found Their Attack for Lamar Jackson

The most surprising aspect of the Ravens' rise to the top of the AFC playoff race? They've done it despite their offense spinning its wheels like it seldom has with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The numbers are pretty startling. Heading into their Week 9 game against the Dolphins, the Ravens...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Have Lamar Jackson's Back In Best, Worst of Times

The exchange underscored the tight bond between the Ravens players and the confidence they have in Jackson to overcome any challenges. Baltimore beat the Browns 16-10 despite losing the turnover battle. The Ravens defense paved the way for a victory and they were proud to deliver one of their best performances of the season.
NFL

