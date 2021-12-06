'I try not to think about it too much': NC State students held at gun point during attempted robbery
A group of NC State students were almost robbed at gun point early Sunday morning. The incident happened outside the Avent Ferry apartment complex. The University says the students were in their vehicle when a man flashed his gun and tried to steal their vehicle. The students managed to drive away unharmed but not without the attempted robber shooting at the victims. NC State Sophomore Josh Kyei lives at Avent Ferry Complex. "I try not to think about it too much. The more it happens the more concerned I get," said Kyei. "The biggest thing for me is does NC State really care about what's happening or is it just part of the environment." The University put out these safety messages for everyone. Among them:
- Be alert and eliminate distractions.
- Use the campus safety escort service.
- Stay in a group.
Comments / 2