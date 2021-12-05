ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Steel ETF (SLX) Coiling For A Big Move!

By Chris Kimble
seeitmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElevated steel prices have consumers (and investors) concerned about inflation. And whether inflation strengthens or lightens up may depend on the next move in steel prices. After a huge rally out of the coronavirus crash low, steel prices peaked...

www.seeitmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Hits a 52-Week High

SPLV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21.2% from its 52-week low price of $53.62/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. SPLV...
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Semiconductors Ratio Attempting Bullish Breakout Over Year 2000 Highs!

Investors like a good risk-on stock market environment. And that is often accompanied by technology stocks leadership. Yesterday we looked at an important bull-bear break line for a key Nasdaq ratio that is testing important support. Today, we stick with technology but look specifically at the Semiconductors… and a key...
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Junk Bonds ETF (JNK) Decline Testing Area Of Interest

High yield junk bonds are an area of significant interest for investors. When the market is liquid and investors are confident about tomorrow, they are willing to take risks. And this leads to investments in higher risk companies and their outstanding debt. With this in mind, high yield bonds can...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slx#Steel#Coiling#Inflation#Kimblecharting
Seekingalpha.com

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Global X SuperDividend ETF is one we covered at the beginning of 2021. Let's face it. Everybody likes a good, solid dividend yield. But often this comes alongside disregarding risks and dangers that come with buying high yielding stocks, bonds or ETFs. In the case of ETFs, investors tend to do even less due diligence as they believe the manager is taking care of that part. The diversification that comes alongside that, usually makes new investors feel that they really cannot lose. Well, you can and in more than one way. Today, we look at Global X SuperDividend (yes that is one word) ETF (SDIV) and tell you how this ETF is missing the mark.
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

3 Tips to Improve Trading This Week In Stock Market

I have recently heard a saying stating that the current market behavior can lead to “death by a thousand cuts.”. This is often the case in a choppy market where buyers and sellers are constantly battling each other making the stock market both tough to trade from the long and short side.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. KRBN seeks to provide a total return that, before fees and expenses, exceeds that of the IHS Markit Global Carbon Index over a complete market cycle. The fund is benchmarked to IHS Markit’s Global Carbon Index, which offers broad coverage of cap-and-trade carbon allowances by tracking the most-traded carbon credit futures contracts. The index introduces a new measure for hedging risk and going long on the price of carbon while supporting responsible investing.
STOCKS
Fortune

The next recession: Here’s when the ‘everything bubble’ will burst

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In October 20XX. That’s not a typo. To reach the best guesstimate of when the next recession will begin, we need to understand how the Federal Reserve creates unsustainable booms and why the next bust may be just around the corner.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investors storm into cash, dump European stocks - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Money market funds saw the biggest two-month inflow streak since June 2020 while European equity funds suffered at $3.4 billion their biggest weekly outflows in over a year as investors cut riskier bets in the closing weeks of the year, BofA said. Cash funds enjoyed the biggest...
STOCKS
thedallasnews.net

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo

The Latest Released Jelly Candies (Gummies) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jelly Candies (Gummies) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Nestle, Mars, Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Grupo Bimbo (Barcel), Meiji Holdings, Arcor, Mederer GmbH, Lindt & Sprungli, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, Lotte Confectionery, Albanese, Perfetti Van Melle, Giant Gummy Bears, Yupi, Jelly Belly, Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan) & Fujian Yake Food.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Inflation Grips Stocks, Costco, Oracle & Broadcom Earnings Impress - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, December 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady Ahead of Inflation Data. U.S. equity futures edged higher Friday, but still appear on pace for a solid weekly gain, as investors brace for a key reading of consumer price inflation before the start of trading and track developments in coronavirus infections around major world economies.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy