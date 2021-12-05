ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engine Capital Urges Kohl's to Consider E-Commerce Separation - WSJ

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP is urging Kohl's Corp to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The activist investor, which...

