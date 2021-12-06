ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Time to fund the police’: Gov. DeWine announces proposal to give millions in grant funding to Ohio law enforcement

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R63O5_0dExLtSj00

COLUMBUS (WJW) — A big announcement has come from the governor’s office Monday afternoon.

Akron Public Schools announce bus delays due to driver shortage

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held a press conference to talk about a proposal to give hundreds of millions in grant funding money to Ohio police, state troopers and other first responders.

The plan is to give the organizations $250 million, with $75 million of that going to first responder wellness. Members of the general assembly helped come up with this proposal, DeWine said.

“This is clearly not the time to defund the police,” DeWine said. “This is time to fund the police, and fund them in a new a creative way that helps them protect us against the violent offenders.”

The money is supposed to be used to help these organizations “combat violent crime, recruit the next generation of first responders, and enhance wellness resources specifically for peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and others,” the governor’s office said in a previous statement.

“We need to protect [police], so they can protect us,” DeWine said Monday.

Here are the new US travel restrictions beginning Monday

The money would be divided up on an application basis for communities to use in the best way possible for them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 33

Larry Brown
2d ago

What about all the other people who work the front lines? Teachers, nurses aids and everyone else

Reply(12)
16
Pitbull Romans 5:8
2d ago

It wouldn't be possible if the Democratic 🇺🇲Party and Congressmen hadn't passed the American Rescue Plan. The Republicans had nothing to do with it, they voted NO! Now they want to try to take credit for it.

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

Related video: Cleveland Clinic and UH hospitals mandate vaccines for employees COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon. There have been 1,743,801 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,876 new cases reported Tuesday, along with […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy