CLEVELAND, Ohio – The trio of sisters who operate StoneWater Golf Club have launched a drink steeped in tradition and perfect for the holidays: Cleveland Glogg. Lindsey, Kathryn and Whitney Neidus are making, labeling, producing and selling the glogg – a drink that dates more than 500 years at least. Their version of the Swedish mulled wine is made with Tawny Port, cinnamon sticks, golden raisins, sugar, cloves, orange peel and cardamom. Recipe variations exist in multiple countries for the drink, but the flavors merge into a cup of holiday warmth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO