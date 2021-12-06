Boy, 13, on bike killed in hit-and-run near Mansfield
By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
CASS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene Sunday morning in Richland County after hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle, according to the State Highway Patrol. A news release from the State...
A person reported mustard thrown on their car by an unknown person at Forest Meadows Apartments at 9:07 p.m. Dec. 9. Police had no further information at the time of the report. Welfare check, Howard Street. Police were requested to make a welfare check on a man at 4:42 p.m....
A man was arrested for receiving stolen property at 4:03 a.m. Nov. 28 when police identified a stolen 2020 GMC with a landscaping company logo parked in a Quarry Lane hotel parking lot. The truck was reported stolen from a convenience store parking lot on Madison Avenue in Lakewood earlier that morning and a GPS on the truck allowed police to track it to Cleveland and then Independence. According to Independence Police reports, the suspect was able to use the truck’s keyless start feature to steal it and he was apprehended when he came out of the hotel and entered the truck. A woman with the man walked from the scene and police were unable to locate her. The suspect told police a friend had driven him to hotel in the truck, but he could not name the friend. He added he did not know the woman, but had only had drinks with her at the hotel. The truck was later recovered by Lakewood Police.
AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in October that killed a 23-year-old woman has been arrested by federal agents. Kenny Clinton Jr., 35, was found last Thursday in a home on the 500 block of Stanton Avenue in South Akron, according to Akron police. He was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
A driver was pulled over at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 25 and cited for impeding traffic and other charges. He was found asleep behind the wheel at a traffic light and in possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. In addition to impeding traffic, the driver was cited for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession and a red light violation. Reports noted the man refused to submit to a blood-alcohol breath test and was taken home by police.
AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman suffered serious burns when another woman threw hot grease on her during an argument, police say. It was the first of two incidents that occurred at the same home near downtown Akron in just a few hours, police say. Officers first were called...
Police responded Nov. 19 to a vehicle reported stolen out of the city of Lorain found in the parking lot of an Independence restaurant. Police located the vehicle and a suspect and arrested the Elyria woman for receiving stolen property. On November 19, 2021, Officers from the Avon Police Department were dispatched to the area of Detroit and SR 83 for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of Applebee’s. A female was later found related to the vehicle and placed under arrest for Receiving Stolen Property. The vehicle was impounded and the vehicle owner was contacted and was advised where to pick up the vehicle (OUT OF LORAIN)
Callers from Pub Fraato and Your’s Truly reported two drunken women causing a disturbance 8:28 p.m. Dec. 2. Officer arrived and gave the women a ride home to Carriage Apartments. Disturbance, North Main Street:. A store employee called police 2:08 p.m. Dec. 4 after a man’s behavior drew concern....
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nine-year-old twins hurt Sunday morning in a house fire on the West Side have died of their injuries, an official with the Cleveland Fire Department confirmed Sunday night. The twins, a boy and girl, were among eight people, including five adults and another child, taken to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least eight people were injured early Sunday in a large house fire on the city’s West Side, officials said. The fire broke out about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of West 54th Street, south of Detroit Avenue, Cleveland fire spokesman Lt. Mike Norman confirmed. The house that caught fire had multiple units inside.
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – After about a month on the run, authorities have arrested Hakeem Ali-Shomo, wanted in connection to the early November torture and killing of Alishah Pointer. Ali Shomo, 30, was arrested in Hopkinsville, Kentucky around midnight Sunday, East Cleveland police said in a post on the...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted officials for a while have sought a solution for pedestrians crossing the dangerous intersection of Clague and Maple Ridge roads. The good news is change is coming in the form of a new pedestrian hybrid beacon to improve the crosswalk serving Clague Park; however, it won’t be installed until 2024.
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two Cleveland police officers fatally shot a man Sunday in a downtown Cleveland, about a half-hour before the Browns-Ravens game ended, in what police and law enforcement sources described as a shootout. The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on East 12th Street and Superior Avenue, several blocks...
