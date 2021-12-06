ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Boy, 13, on bike killed in hit-and-run near Mansfield

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CASS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene Sunday morning in Richland County after hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle, according to the State Highway Patrol. A news release from the State...

