Beebe, AR

Beebe’s own Santa Claus refurbishing bikes for kids in need, turning trash into treasure

 4 days ago

BEEBE, Ark- A neighbor in Beebe is spreading some holiday cheer, making this Christmas special for children in the community.

Clint Roe is refurbishing old bicycles and giving them away to children in need this year.

“Helping others is just a way of life,” Roe said.

Roe started collecting old bikes months ago with plans to fix them up and regift them to those in need. He says most of the bikes were donated and needed just a little TLC to make new.

“Just a few flat tires, rusted chains, [bikes that were ] scratched up or dented,“ Roe said.

Roe usually works on each bike himself but this year with nearly 60 bikes in need of repair, he enlisted a bit of help.

“I’m not doing it alone,” Roe said.

Roe says people in the community have stepped up, taking bikes into their own workshops, and fixing them.

“We will put new tubes in it, oil the chain up, shine it up and find a kid that wants a bicycle for Christmas,” Roe said.

When Christmas rolls around Roe says he will deliver the bikes to families he determines are in need of a little love. He says on that day, all the hard work will pay off.

“It’s just magical, it’s hard to explain,” Roe said.

Roe is asking anyone that would like to lend a hand or donate supplies to contact him on social media.

