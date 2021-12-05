ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioShock 4 Rumored To Be Set In 1960s In Antarctic City Called Borealis

By William Lockwood
Rely on Horror
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to sources who have spoken with VideoGameChronicle and the Sacred Symbols’ podcast, featuring journalist Sacred Symbols (available to Patreon subscribers), the next Bioshock game, which is rumored to be titled BioShock Isolation, will take place during the 1960s in a fictional Antarctic City called Borealis. The new game is said...

www.relyonhorror.com

