Petro Bowl in Lake Charles Fully Reopens After Hurricane Repairs. After a pandemic, two hurricanes, and supply issues, Petro Bowl in Lake Charles has finally fully reopened. The announcement was made during the evening of December 9 on the Petro Bowl Facebook page. After severe damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta nearly destroyed the building in late 2020, the Lake Charles bowling alley was originally planned to fully reopen in mid-October and again at the beginning of November. Both reopening dates were delayed due to supply issues.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO