Leatherface Comes To Streaming In Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s cliche to say it, but the most well-known horror franchises just won’t stay dead. Endless attempts to reboot and revive them have met with a mixed response, although that has changed with David Gordon Green’s successful Halloween films. Of them all, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre might have the...

punchdrunkcritics.com

First Showing

First Look Teaser for New 2022 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie

"In 2022, the face of madness returns." Netflix has surprisingly debuted the first look teaser trailer for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, another sequel, out in February. This one is officially titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and will be streaming on Netflix starting in February of 2022. This project has been in development for a while, with the teaser poster (below) unveiled last year. After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends that accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Much like this year's Ghostbusters, this is a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Leatherface only gets angry when people come to his home. This stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, Jolyon Coy. There's not much footage out yet, but there's enough to whet your appetite. It looks gnarly! Fire it up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Filmmakers Address Sequel Continuity and Director Changes

The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Netflix is set to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with fans who saw the 2018 Halloween's approach to retconning predecessors seeing how well that paid off for that series. With Texas Chainsaw Massacre also having a complicated storyline featuring sequels, reboots, and prequels, one would think this new sequel would also attempt to streamline the overall mythology of the series, though producer Fede Álvarez recently detailed how this isn't entirely the case. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is expected to debut on Netflix on February 18, 2022.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game coming from Gun Interactive!

Some amazing news came out of the Game Awards last night, as it has been announced that Gun Interactive, the creators of Friday the 13th: The Game, are teaming up with Sumo Nottingham to bring us a video game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre! A trailer for the game can be seen above.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” which premieres on Dec. 31.  The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “If Johnny and I can actually work together...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Thora Birch Departs Netflix’s Addams Family Series For Personal Reasons

EXCLUSIVE: Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. The series, which is filming in Romania, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for series producer MGM said in a statement to Deadline. According to sources, Birch is dealing with a family illness. I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy...
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘VOIR’

If you’re even passively browsing Punch Drunk Critics for this review, you have to at the bare minimum have an appreciation of movies and television. After all, we are called “Punch Drunk Critics” for our own love of cinema. There’s something about the movies that allow us...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Charlie Cox Will Return As Daredevil In The MCU, Kevin Feige Open To More Netflix Marvel Characters

It’s funny how the landscape quickly changes, especially at Marvel Studios. A couple of years ago, when the Netflix shows were all canceled and Kevin Feige took over, it didn’t seem like there was any chance we’d see Daredevil or any of those characters in the MCU. Fans kept saying it would happen, and Feige either played coy or denied it, even as rumors persisted that Daredevil star Charlie Cox would show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, those fans were wrong at the time, but now? Feige just made them all correct.
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: The Rebels Have To Find Warm Land

TNT’s reimagining of Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi film Snowpiercer has been a hit for the network. With Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton: the head of the “tallies” and leading a class-warfare-styled revolution against those in the Wilford Corporation who were imposing their way of life on everyone on the train, it was a fun and bloody ride. However, his tenure was short-lived. By the end of the second season, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) had returned, and through his Machiavellian schemes and his charisma, managed to take the train back from Layton and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). While things are looking bleak for the good guys, there’s hope as some parts of the snow-covered planet are starting to warm up.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Neo And Trinity Fighting A Familiar Battle

It’s time to enter the Matrix once again! Later this month the anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections finally arrives. The original film, released way back in 1999 (!!!) was a cultural phenomenon that sparked debate about the nature of our reality, while also setting the tone for every sci-fi movie that would follow for years. Can this new sequel have the same level of impact?
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

Colin Farrell To Return As The Penguin In ‘The Batman’ HBO Max Spinoff Series

You don’t get Colin Farrell to be part of The Batman cast and only give him a few minutes of screen time. So it wasn’t shocking when we learned a few months ago that an HBO Max spinoff series focused on his bird-like villain, The Penguin, was in the works. However, there was no confirmation that Farrell was involved, until now.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Metal Men’ Animated Movie In The Works From ‘The Little Mermaid’ And ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Filmmakers

Nearly a decade ago, right around the time of his Men in Black 3, director Barry Sonnenfeld revealed his plans to bring oddball DC Comics heroes the Metal Men to screens everywhere. Even earlier this year he was still claiming to be developing that film with Warner Bros., but it appears to have been reduced to scrap. THR reports that another Metal Men film is in the works, but this won’t be live-action and will instead be animated.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Acolyte’: ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series Casts Amandla Stenberg In Lead Role

With Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett on the way, it’s easy to forget that more Star Wars shows are headed to Disney+. The Acolyte is the series created by Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland, set to take place during the final days of the High Republic period. Variety reports that The Hunger Games and The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg is being eyed for a leading role.
TV & VIDEOS

