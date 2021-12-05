Leatherface Comes To Streaming In Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer

"In 2022, the face of madness returns." Netflix has surprisingly debuted the first look teaser trailer for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, another sequel, out in February. This one is officially titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and will be streaming on Netflix starting in February of 2022. This project has been in development for a while, with the teaser poster (below) unveiled last year. After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends that accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Much like this year's Ghostbusters, this is a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Leatherface only gets angry when people come to his home. This stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, Jolyon Coy. There's not much footage out yet, but there's enough to whet your appetite. It looks gnarly! Fire it up.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO