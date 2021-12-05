ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What is next for Wolves' Adama Traore?

By Josh Holland
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdama Traore was back to his best in yesterday’s narrow defeat to Liverpool, but what is next for the pacey Wolves winger as his contract expiry date edges closer?. Traore started the current campaign in the same fashion that Wolves fans know the best: terrorising defenders, setting up opportunities for his...

Tribal Football

Wolves attacker Adama Traore: I must improve my finishing

Wolves attacker Adama Traore admits he must sharpen his finishing after their 0-0 draw with Burnley. Traore hit the Burnley crossbar on Wednesday night. "We went after the match from the first minute. We were unlucky, but we will continue to try and work," he said. "I may have had...
Pedro Neto
Andrew Robertson
Daniel Podence
Bruno Lage
Daily Mail

Wolves 0-0 Burnley: Adama Traore smashes a shot against the underside of the bar as hosts draw another blank and Clarets extend their unbeaten run to five Premier League games

With his side overachieving and entering December in sixth place with eyes on Europe, it seems odd to say it but it is time for Wolves boss Bruno Lage to earn his corn. So far, he has done a stellar job. The Portuguese has made Wolves better to watch and when it all clicks, they can play teams off the park.
Wolves players 'gave everything, says Bruno Lage

Wolves Head Coach Bruno Lage has said his team gave everything in the last-gasp 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool. Divock Origi's 94th-minute strike earned the Reds three vital points in the title race and lifted them to the top of the Premier League. Despite seeing his players fail to hold...
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage fed-up with opposition targeting Traore

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is fed-up with opposition targeting Adama Traore. In defeat against Liverpool at the weekend Andy Robertson and Fabinho were both booked for scything down Traore as he broke away on a trademark solo run. Several other players, including Thiago, got away without punishment for similar actions...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Adama Traore set to move for just £20m

Liverpool could get long-term target Adama Traore for as little as £20m - having previously been quoted £50m. Football Insider claim that the rapid Spaniard is going extremely cheaply with Wolverhampton Wanderers wanting to accept any kind of fee for Traore, who hasn't established himself as one of Bruno Lage's favoured attackers.
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
BBC

Wolves v Burnley: What does the form show?

Burnley have won four of their past five Premier League away games played on Wednesdays. The Clarets had lost their first three such games in the competition. Wolves have won their past three home league games, last winning four in a row in the top flight at Molineux in 1975.
