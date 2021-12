You know you're throwing a good party if everyone who isn't invited keeps criticizing it. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, which was bringing together more than 100 countries for a two-day virtual forum starting Thursday, has been derided by Chinese officials both as a "joke" and as sinister imperialism. The Russian ambassador joined his Chinese counterpart in charging Washington with a new "Cold War mentality." Yet the real problem with the summit is more prosaic. It's the framing of the contest between democracy and autocracy as one about which can deliver the goods of growth and stability.

