A national campaign calling for drug and alcohol problems to be treated as a health condition and urging people to stop using words such as “alcoholic” and “junkie” launches on Monday.The Scottish Government campaign aims to highlight the damage caused by the stigma of problem drug and alcohol use and how this can stop those affected from being able to get help.The campaign comes as Scotland struggles with a drugs death crisis.Last year, 1,339 people died in Scotland because of drug use, up 5% on the previous year, and the highest on record.Deaths related to alcohol rose 17% to 1,190...

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO