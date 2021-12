It seems almost criminal to discuss the possibility of Clayton Kershaw playing for any team besides the Dodgers, yet here we are. After multiple links to his home state Texas Rangers over the past few seasons, the rumors may finally have some merit to them. In an interview on MLB Network with former Dodgers anchor Alanna Rizzo, Rangers manager Chris Woodward addressed the possibility of signing the veteran lefty.

MLB ・ 17 DAYS AGO