ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech appoints Chip Long as offensive coordinator

By PAUL NEWBERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEYkX_0dEwa14a00
1 of 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Chip Long, who has been an offensive coordinator at Memphis, Notre Dame and Tulane, was hired Sunday to fill that position at Georgia Tech.

Long replaces Dave Patenaude, who was fired along with two other assistants after a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.

Long is a 16-year Division I coaching veteran, including 14 seasons at the major-conference level. He has five years of experience as an offensive coordinator, including stints at Memphis in 2016 and Notre Dame from 2017-19.

At Memphis, Long guided an offense that averaged 39 points a game. He had more success at Notre Dame, where his unit averaged 37.1 points per game during his final season.

But Notre Dame struggled offensively against better teams, including a 30-3 defeat to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, leading then-head coach Brian Kelly to make a change.

Long spent the 2020 season as an offensive analyst at Tennessee before taking over as Tulane’s offensive coordinator this season. The Green Wave struggled to a 2-10 record, beating only one FBS opponent.

Long was one of five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“He has directed some of the nation’s top offenses during his time at Memphis and Notre Dame, has an outstanding record of developing players to reach their highest potential and has the proven ability to put his offenses in the best position to play winning football,” coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “Chip’s proven ability as an offensive coordinator is going to be a great fit for the talented players that we have on our roster.”

At Georgia Tech, Long will be under pressure to improve an offense that was shut out in the final two games by Notre Dame and Georgia.

“I’m unbelievably excited about the wealth of talent, experience and potential that we have on the offensive side of the ball,” said Long, a native of Birmingham, Alabama. “We have the pieces in place to field a dynamic offense, score a lot of points and develop players for success both at Tech and beyond.”

Collins has a 9-25 record in three seasons as Georgia Tech’s coach, which prompted him to shake up his staff.

He also fired co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Ciarrocca Named Offensive Coordinator

University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck announced today the hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca. The veteran coach will serve as Minnesota's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a role he previously held from 2017-19. The hire is pending approval of the Board of Regents. Ciarrocca returns to the Twin Cities after...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Mike Bobo out as Auburn offensive coordinator

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is out, according to multiple reports. Bobo joined Bryan Harsin's staff on The Plains this season after spending one season in the same role at South Carolina. Auburn Undercover's Phillip Marshall reports that Bobo resigned his post while Bruce Feldman of the Athletic write that Harsin let Bobo go. Regardless of the semantics, Auburn is in search of a new offensive coordinator.
AUBURN, AL
Connersville News-Examiner

Hoosiers fire offensive coordinator in wake of poor season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers completed their first winless season in conference play since 2011. Allen also said he would take a $200,000 pay cut in each of the next four seasons. His...
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana parts ways with offensive coordinator

The Indiana Hoosiers parted ways with their offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. IU finished the season 2-10 overall and didn’t win a game at all in the Big Ten. The school released a statement about Sheridan on Sunday morning. The statement comes a day after Indiana suffered an embarrassing 44-7 loss to Purdue to close out the year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Patenaude
Person
Chip Long
Scarlet Nation

Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech

TV/RADIO: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley). Georgia – QB Stetson Bennett, QB JT Daniels, RB James Cook, RB Zamir White, OL Sedric Van Pran, OL Warren McClendon, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Jermaine Burton, WR AD Mitchell, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DE Travon Walker, DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, S Lewis Cine, CB Kelee Ringo, CB Derion Kendrick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

Potential CU Buffs offensive coordinator candidates

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is looking for a new leader for the Colorado offense. On Sunday, Dorrell made the decision to part ways with Darrin Chiaverini, who had been the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons. Overall, Chiaverini was on staff for six seasons, most of those as coordinator or co-coordinator, so the offense will get a fresh perspective.
BOULDER, CO
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Louisiana Tech expected to hire Texas Tech offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie, as head football coach

Less than a week, after Louisiana Tech parted ways with Skip Holtz, the university appears to have quickly filled the vacant Head Football Coach role. The Bulldogs are expected bring in current Texas Tech interim head coach/offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie, according to Football Scoop. Cumbie served under Matt Wells’ staff in Lubbock. However, Wells was […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Notre Dame#Division#The Green Wave#Fbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is available

The bright young offensive mind is available. The Carolina Panthers are making a change offensively and have parted ways with Joe Brady. Brady is a name that many Auburn folks wanted to see if he was interested in taking the same job at Auburn after Mike Bobo was let go after the Iron Bowl.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech, George Godsey had conversations about coordinator job

In Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ search for a new offensive coordinator, former Yellow Jackets George Godsey considered the position before deciding to stay in his current job as co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach with the Miami Dolphins, according to a person familiar with the situation. The conversations with Godsey did not advance to the point of an actual job offer, the person further told the AJC.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Georgia Tech

Georgia is in Atlanta for the first of two consecutive trips to finish out 2021. Georgia is renewing the "Clean, Old Fashioned" with their in-state rival Georgia Tech. These two times are no stranger to each other, with this year's game being the 113th time these two rivals have met. Georgia is winning the rivalry with a 68-39-5 record versus the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
footballscoop.com

Sources: Minnesota going in different direction at offensive coordinator

Mike Sanford will not return as Minnesota's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Fleck desired a different direction for the position, sources said. Sanford had been the Golden Gophers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. This year saw the Gophers average 26 points per game and 5.44 yards per play, and did so despite a rash of injuries at skill positions.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Sources: SMU tabs Casey Woods as offensive coordinator

SMU will hire Missouri tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods as its offensive coordinator, sources confirm to Pony Stampede on Friday. The Tennessee grad wrapped up his second season with the Tigers and led the charge for the program's best recruiting class in 2021. The ties to SMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

Mike Bobo is out after one season as Auburn's offensive coordinator. An awkward fit from the start, he will be owed $2.6 million on top of the $1.3 million he was paid this season to produce the SEC's 10th-ranked offense. Following a 6-6 debut season (with one game to play),...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy