Dayton, OH

4 injured in Dayton crash after car crashes into tree

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Four people were injured in a Sunday evening crash in Dayton.

The crash was reported around 9:22 p.m. on S. Keowee St. near E. 5th St. Four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle crashed into a tree.

We’re working to learn more.

Dayton, OH
