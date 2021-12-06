4 injured in Dayton crash after car crashes into tree
DAYTON — Four people were injured in a Sunday evening crash in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 9:22 p.m. on S. Keowee St. near E. 5th St. Four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Regional Dispatch confirmed.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle crashed into a tree.
Regional Dispatch said they received reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the area of S. Keowee and E. 5th streets.
We’re working to learn more.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0