As we come to yet another World AIDS Day couched in the context of COVID, it is easy to despair. But that despondency is based, in part, on the juxtaposition of the fights against the two viruses as competitors in a zero-sum game in which gains for one must be matched by lost opportunities, if not outright setbacks for the other. In the realm of developing and producing effective vaccines for the two, it is time to put that view to rest.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO