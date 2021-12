Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO