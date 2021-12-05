ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball

By Jean Bensana/Missourian
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

MU to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth. The Tigers are on...

www.wataugademocrat.com

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Running Back Tyler Goodson Announces End of Hawkeye Career

The Iowa offense certainly didn't need this news, just over three weeks before the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Iowa's leading rusher the past three seasons has played his last game for the Hawkeyes. Tyler Goodson's announcement that he's declaring for next spring's National Football League draft doesn't come as a...
IOWA STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

Sophomore running back Joe Ervin announces transfer

Kansas State sophomore running back Joe Ervin is entering the transfer portal. Ervin announced the news in a tweet Sunday afternoon. "I would like to thank Kansas State University for allowing me to be a student, and play the game that I love," he wrote. "I would like to thank (head) Coach (Chris) Klieman and his staff for everything. After much prayer, and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal."
KANSAS STATE
State
Texas State
Messenger

De’Vion Warren runs with the ball

No battle in Battle Line Rivalry: Missouri rolls over in second half of 34-17 loss to Arkansas. It's the first loss for Missouri in the annual rivalry game since 2015.
FOOTBALL
ozarkradionews.com

Tyler Badie Named to SEC Community Service Team

COLUMBIA, Mo. – On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2021 Community Service Team which included University of Missouri running back Tyler Badie. Badie earned his bachelor's degree in sport management, in spring 2021, with a GPA of 3.83. He's in his first semester as a graduate student, pursuing a master's in athletic administration and positive coaching.
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily News-Record

Pitt Transfer Running Back Commits To JMU

James Madison picked up a major addition Sunday when Pittsburgh transfer running back AJ Davis announced he had committed to the Dukes. Davis, a former four-star recruit from Lakeland, Fla., was a significant contributor in the backfield for the Panthers between 2017 and 2020. He started eight games in 2019, rushing for a team-high 530 yards to go along with 23 catches for 269 yards.
HARRISONBURG, VA
#Armed Forces Bowl
247Sports

Running back Ashaad Clayton the latest to hit the portal

After rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns in seven games of action with the Buffaloes, running back Ashaad Clayton has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the strength to be in this position," Clayton tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "I would like to give a huge thanks to the University of Colorado and the coaching staff for helping me mature into a better man. After having a long talk with God and my loved ones, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey elsewhere. Thank you for all of the Buffs fans who supported me throughout my time here."
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDAM-TV

Player of the Week: Laurel running back Kiron Benjamin

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel got off to a slow start this season but the Golden Tornadoes ramped up their performance in November, playing some of the best football in the Pine Belt before eventually falling to Picayune in the Class 5A South State title game. Leading the charge was...
LAUREL, MS
texashsfootball.com

Running Back Runs For 384 Yards And 6 Touchdowns

Dalton Brooks didn't need any extra incentive before Shiner's Class 2A, Division I regional final game against Refugio. All he had to do was look at his phone to get himself ready. "I was getting texts from coaches and they were like, 'Big players make plays in big games,'" Brooks...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Veteran Running Back Added to Practice Squad

D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard were a particularly productive tandem in the Tennessee Titans' most recent game. Nonetheless, franchise officials have introduced another veteran running back to the mix. Jordan Wilkins, who played three-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts – including part of this one – was signed...
NFL
Military
Politics
Army
Sports
rockmnation.com

Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis Earn Some All-American Honors

On Wednesday, multiple media outlets announced their All-Conference teams for the College Football season. So, which Mizzou players appeared on a lot of the lists? You guessed it — Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis. And the postseason honors keep rolling in. On CBS/247 Sports, Tyler Badie made their list...
NFL
weareiowa.com

Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson declares for the NFL, will skip Citrus Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Per a release from the Iowa Hawkeyes, junior running Back Tyler Goodson is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. "Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football," head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program."
NFL
Washington Times

Running backs Gibson, McKissic lead the way

Kendall Fuller's interception of Russell Wilson on Seattle's two-point conversion attempt sealed the victory for Washington on Monday. But it was Antonio Gibson's two-point conversion run in the third quarter that was the difference in the 17-15 victory. If not for Gibson's conversion — or the injury to kicker Joey...
NFL
wkzo.com

Wisconsin running back to transfer to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Running back Jalen Berger will play for the Michigan State University football team in 2022. The Wisconsin transfer made the announcement yesterday on social media. Berger had 88 yards on 24 touches in four games with the Badgers this season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team's running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be "playing a lot" if...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tyler Badie earns major SEC honor after great season for Mizzou

Tyler Badie led the SEC in rushing yards this season by more than 300 over the No. 2 rusher. He finished with a Mizzou-record 1,604 yards this regular season, and still has a bowl game to add to his numbers. Now, he's already started to be rewarded for his big-time...
COLLEGE SPORTS

