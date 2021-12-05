Running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball

After rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns in seven games of action with the Buffaloes, running back Ashaad Clayton has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the strength to be in this position," Clayton tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "I would like to give a huge thanks to the University of Colorado and the coaching staff for helping me mature into a better man. After having a long talk with God and my loved ones, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey elsewhere. Thank you for all of the Buffs fans who supported me throughout my time here."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO