ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos at Chiefs live blog: Kansas City leads 10-3 at halftime

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

It's Sunday night. It's the Broncos against the Chiefs. And its for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. They are trying to change that tonight.

Stay with The Gazette for updates:

Latest update: 2Q: Long drive, but Broncos come up empty-handed

Twenty plays. 88 yards. Over 11 minutes. Yet the Broncos walked away empty despite going for it, and succeeding, on a gutsy fourth and seven call during the drive. The Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half.

2Q: Broncos get on board

The Broncos finally got some momentum, only to get bogged down with penalties once they reached the red zone. They still managed a 42-yard field goal to cut the chiefs lead to 10-3.

1Q: Chiefs lead 10-0

The Broncos offense doesn't have a first down, and their defense is having no luck slowing down the Chiefs. They held them to a field goal on their second drive, but have still dug themselves into a 10-0 hole.

1Q: Chiefs strike first, lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes couldn't find an open receiver, so he did it himself. Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, then ran the last 10 yards into the end zone to give them a 7-0 lead.

Read preview coverage of the game here:

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Chiefs special teams, Javonte Williams keys to Sunday night AFC West special

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Javonte Williams

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Broncos vs. Chargers LIVE blog: Melvin Gordon injured early

DENVER — The Denver Broncos (5-5), fresh off a bye week, hope to get back on track today against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4). Follow along here and on Twitter for play-by-play updates and more. Latest update: 1Q: Melvin Gordon questionable to return The Broncos running back had a 12-yard gain on the second play...
NFL
KOLR10 News

Kansas City Chiefs hold on to division lead through bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After four straight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get some extra rest with their bye week in week 12. The 7-4 Chiefs jumped to first place in the AFC West with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 and entered the bye week a game […]
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are leading at their position in Pro Bowl voting

There seems to be little doubt about which tight end is the NFL’s best in the minds of football fans. That can be seen in Pro Bowl voting, which shows the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is leading all tight ends with 121,807 votes. That is the second-most votes for any player regardless of position behind Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (126,381).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Woody Paige
thednvr.com

Here’s how the Denver Broncos can increase their chances of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs

The more you run, the better your chances of beating the Chiefs — which is why the Broncos need to keep it close and keep their patience Sunday night. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFL
News-Democrat

Watch now: Red Friday Chiefs discussion before Kansas City takes on Denver Broncos

The Chiefs, after a week off around the Thanksgiving holiday, play host to the Denver Broncos Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Chiefs are once again atop the AFC West standings. The next three weeks will help determine the division race. Starting with Sunday night’s game, the Chiefs play three straight divisional games. And they’ve defeated the Broncos 11 straight times dating to 2015.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#Blog#Pat Shurmur#American Football#The Gazette#Afc West
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Who is most to blame for Denver’s disappointing 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?

The guys rank who is the most to blame for the Broncos’ loss, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
The Gazette

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes’ first game in the NFL was against the Broncos. The opposing coach was Vance Joseph, the quarterback Paxton Lynch.... and the Broncos almost won. It’s time. It’s way past time. Time the Broncos ended their long AFC West nightmare — a losing streak to the Chiefs that spans 11 games, 1,431 days, 12 Broncos quarterbacks, three Broncos coaches, six double-digit blowouts by the Chiefs (four by 20-plus), two close calls decided by only three points, three presidents. It’s been so long since the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the current president probably can’t remember it.
NFL
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs' fifth straight win preserves lead in jumbled AFC West race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To understand how weird the AFC West has become this year, all you have to know is this: The Kansas City Chiefs have embraced winning ugly. Yep -- the same team that has built its name off serious firepower and weekly fireworks is suddenly grinding its way to wins in December. You can't blame K.C. for that approach, either. Style points earned at this time of year aren't going to do anything to help the bottom line.
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Are The Kansas City Chiefs Good Again?

Well what do we have here? Once again the Kansas City Chiefs are in first place in their division. Solid 8-4 record. One game back from the best record in the AFC. And believe it or not...its the defense that has been carrying them in the past 5 games. Seriously.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Broncos nominate safety Justin Simmons for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: 'He's certainly very deserving'

ENGLEWOOD — Justin Simmons may be surprised he was named the Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a third straight season Tuesday, but ask anyone who knows him — from teammates to coaches to many people around the Denver community — and they'll tell you this is no surprise. Simmons joins former NFL linebacker Wesley Woodyard to become one of only two Broncos to be nominated for the award three times. He is one of 32 nominees, as each team selects one...
NFL
pff.com

Week 13 DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The changing DFS and fantasy football landscape is shifting toward single-game contests. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the biggest is their Showdown Captain Mode format. The format blends the ease of focusing on a single game with the ability to differentiate yourself from the competition by choosing six players. The biggest wrinkle...
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos finally be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take over first place in the AFC West?

The guys give their final predictions for the Broncos-Chiefs game, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
Mile High Report

Can the Broncos steal a December win in Kansas City?

After being flexed into the primetime game, the Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Prior to the win over the Los Angeles Chargers, this news made many of us here in Broncos Country more than a little nervous. After beating the Chargers, those...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: The Rockies drafted him. The Broncos should pursue him. He is Russell Wilson.

DENVER — With the 140th overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft, the Colorado Rockies selected... Russell Wilson, second baseman, N.C. State. Is 2022 finally the year “Mr. Unlimited” fulfills his destiny as a pro athlete in Denver? It won’t be with the Rox, who saw their draft pick play Low-A ball for the Tri-City (Wash.) Dust Devils, Single-A ball for the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy