Tampa, FL

Woman abandons dog at Tampa Airport when she can't pay the flight pet fee

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who could not afford the pet fee to take her senior dog on a flight reportedly abandoned the dog at the Tampa airport. Now he is in a better -- and safer -- spot. The good Samaritan who rescued the dog said it appears to be a 14-year-old Shih...

newsradio1290wtks.iheart.com

Comments / 78

dd
3d ago

sorry she should have not been let on the flight until she handled the situation properly. how sad for her dog who only knows her ... to be abandoned, that's like a parent child relationship. would she leave her child at the airport... she should never get another animal for a long as she lives.

Reply(2)
25
teddy
3d ago

She did that poor dog a favor; now he has a chance of living his life in a good and loving decent home with people who can afford to bathe and groom him.

Reply
13
Trouble
3d ago

I'm so glad someone took this furbaby and I said I would take him in a heartbeat.God bless all furbabies and I have 3 and would die before I would even put them in danger are left them anywhere.❤️💯 furbabies and to all of you Merry Christmas from my furbabies and me.

Reply
10
 

FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Woman can't fly with vodka so she passes it around!

In a move that only Florida could pull off, a woman flying out of the Miami international airport was informed she couldn’t bring her jug of vodka through airport security. Her solution? Instead of tossing it…she passed around the bottle as fellow passengers glugged a few shots. The video has gone completely viral on TikTok and shows user @latinnbella and fellow passengers pounding a bottle of vodka before going through the airport security line. It seems she forgot the 100ml rule for traveling with alcohol – a longstanding Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rule. Comments on the viral video range from funny to angry and everything in between.
MIAMI, FL
The Dogington Post

Senior Dog Abandoned by Owner at Tampa Airport Ticket Counter

When a dog owner learned that she’d need veterinary shot records and would be required to pay a fee for her 14-year old Shih Tzu mix, she simply dropped the leash at the airport ticket counter and boarded a flight without him… and it might turn out to be the best thing she could have done for him.
PETS
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
PETS
Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Family Handyman

Why Is My Dog Pooping in the House?

Most people understand that when you bring a new puppy home, accidents are likely. But what about those times a trained dog starts doing its business in your dining room? With dogs in an estimated 48 million households, the question “Why is my dog pooping in the house?” is all too common.
PETS
petguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small

Big things come in small packages. Just look at these dog breeds that stay small – they’ve got a huge personality that makes up for their tiny statures!. Sometimes less is more… kinda like the pups featured on our Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small list. All dogs are small when they start out as puppies, but it doesn’t take long for them to grow into their paws. But there are some dog breeds that stay conveniently puppy-sized, which is perfect if you live in an apartment or condo and space is at a premium. There are a lot of small breeds out there, and because many breeds come in teacup form, we’re leaving them off of our list. Here are our picks for the top dogs that stay small. (Photo credit: Life on White/Bigstock)
PETS
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS

