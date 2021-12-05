ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, independent, No. 5 CFP) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, Big 12, No. 9 CFP), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Notre Dame: QB Jack Coan. The senior has thrown for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs with six interceptions. He’s completed nearly 68% of his passes.

Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. A Butkus Award semifinalist, he led the Cowboys with 112 tackles, including 14 for loss.

NOTABLE

Notre Dame: The Irish have not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz. They lost 31-14 to Alabama in last year’s Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame won its final seven games this season.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 16 straight seasons, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak. They have won four of their past five bowl games.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Notre Dame: Fifth straight bowl appearance, 40th overall.

Oklahoma State: Fifth trip to a New Year’s Six bowl since 2010, 32nd overall.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

The Associated Press

Study: Racial gap in grad rates narrows for bowl teams

The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has shrunk, with a study pointing to gains by Black athletes for pushing that improvement. The study from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams had increased to 81.3%, up from 78% for 2020. Yet the racial gap fell as the average GSR for Black athletes rose from 73.4% in 2020 to 78% this year while white athletes remained steady at 89.7%.
