Snow. You’re Not Ready For It.

It's been dry here in the south valley but we're not the only ones going through the big "d" right now -- DROUGHT! Denver still hasn't had its first measurable snowfall of the season. In fact, according to The National Weather Service, this is the latest the city has ever waited for snow. As it stands, Denver starts off the month of December without any snowfall for the first time in history -- and there's still no snow in sight for the near future. The previous record for the latest first snowfall was set on Nov. 21, 1934. So, "let it snow, Let It Snow, LET IT SNOW!"
