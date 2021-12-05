ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Band student Sara Bock strives to go to Julliard

Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up, going to school until 2:30, immediately followed by five hours of music rehearsals, is a daily routine for junior Sara Bock. Bock is the first chair of the Maryland Senior All State Band and holds the title of one of four students in the world participating in the Curtis...

